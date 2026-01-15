Comedian Joel Kim Booster marries video game producer Michael Sudsina: ‘Never felt so certain’

Joel Kim Booster, left, and Michael Sudsina tied the knot in December more than four years after striking up a romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmy-nominated comedian Joel Kim Booster is “just really happy” nowadays. Why? He’s a married man.

Kim Booster, the star, screenwriter and executive producer of gay rom-com “Fire Island,” has married video game producer Michael Sudsina in a December wedding that he said made for “the best day of my life, no contest.” The 37-year-old “Loot” star unveiled his nuptials on Wednesday, sharing the New York Times’ coverage of the milestone.

“I’ve never felt so certain and so loved,” Kim Booster captioned his first bunch of wedding photos. His “Urgent Care” podcast co-host Mitra Jouhari, and “Fire Island” co-stars and “Las Culturistas” podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers were among the friends who attended the ceremony at the Exploratorium in San Francisco, according to the photos. Comedians Patti Harrison, Cat Cohen, Ron Funches and Emmy-nominated “Loot” co-star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also showed up for the happy couple.

“More pictures will be coming, in fact I might never stop,” Kim Booster warned his followers. “I’m just really happy.”

Kim Booster’s credits include comedy series “Shrill,” “Search Party” and “Big Mouth,” but he broke out with the 2022 film “Fire Island.” The comedy, touted as a spin on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” follows a group of friends — some who find unexpected romances — on vacation at the popular New York LGBTQ destination. He received two Emmy nominations in 2023 for the film.

Sudsina, 32, is a games producer for “League of Legends” developer Riot Games and has worked on several of the gaming giant’s titles including “Valorant” and its Emmy-winning Netflix series “Arcane.”

The newlyweds tied the knot more than four years after striking up a romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York Times reported that the spouses sparked a romantic connection in May 2021 while on vacation with friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and officially became boyfriends later that year. Moments from their Mexico vacation reportedly inspired tender scenes in “Fire Island.”

Kim Booster proposed to Sudsina in September 2024 while they were on vacation in Jeju Island, the South Korea island where the actor was born and adopted from, the NYT reported. Sudsina told the outlet, “I feel when I’m with Joel, I’m in a rom-com.”

“I love that we both have already worked through so much and continue to meet new versions of each other and continue to grow together,” he added. “I think he’s going to be an amazing father, an amazing partner, an amazing friend.”