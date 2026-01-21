No sweat: Ashton Kutcher swears that he showers, despite past podcasts to the contrary

“I’m like, ‘I shower, I go to the gym, I shower,’” Ashton Kutcher said while promoting the new Ryan Murphy miniseries “The Beauty.”

Well, this stinks. It turns out Ashton Kutcher bathes on the regular after all, trend stories be damned.

“It was the craziest thing of all time,” Kutcher told People in an interview published Monday. “We made a comment at one point and people were like, ‘Does he stink? Does he smell?’”

Kutcher explained to his “The Beauty” co-stars Jeremy Pope and Anthony Ramos that he and his wife Mila Kunis made a comment on a podcast “so long ago” about showering rarely and targeting those showers narrowly.

Now, “so long ago” was only back in 2021, on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” and the targets, the couple said at the time, were specific. Kutcher said he washed his “armpits and ... crotch daily and nothing else ever,” while Kunis said there was “no point” to bathing children unless you could “see the dirt on them.”

But in hindsight, yes, that was most likely sarcastic.

“I’m like, ‘I shower, I go to the gym, I shower,’” Kutcher told People this week.

Ramos backed up his buddy’s story, saying with a laugh, “I can confirm my boy showers.”

In “The Beauty,” Kutcher’s character is apparently frequently shirtless and/or wearing a Speedo, so he had to get back in shape before filming started.

“Let’s get clear about it, I’ve been sitting in an office chair doing venture capital,” the former “Two and a Half Men” star told People. “And so, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. What am I gonna do?’ So I got a trainer — his name is Robbie Egan — and Robbie comes to my house at 5 o’clock in the morning before I start work and beats me up.”

But enough about beatings. Back to the summer of 2021.

Kristen Bell, wife of podcaster Shepard, explained around the same time that they like to “wait for the stink” to shower their kids, for environmental reasons. The whole drought thing, you know.

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” she said in an appearance with her hubby on “The View.” “There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’”

Shepard added, “We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine. And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’”

There’s apparently been no clarification since then from the Bell-Shepard household, but another supposed stinker who felt the need to redefine his role in that alleged 2021 trend was actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal said in an August 2021 Vanity Fair interview that “[m]ore and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that.”

A month later, he told Buzzfeed on a red carpet that he had been misunderstood.

“I answered a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic, and it’s followed me around,” he said. “Unfortunately, I showered before I came here. So ... I’m sorry.”

Never apologize for showering, Jake. It’s just not necessary. At least not anymore.