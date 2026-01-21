Kristen Bell will return to host SAG’s Actor Awards for third time

Kristen Bell, above at the 2025 ceremony, will take the stage on March 1 to host SAG-AFTRA’s newly-renamed Actor Awards for the third time.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took on a new name this year, but Kristen Bell is here to stay.

The “Nobody Wants This” star will hit the stage to host the SAG-AFTRA-presented Actor Awards for a third time, the union announced Wednesday.

Bell first hosted the show in 2018 and then returned as emcee for last year’s awards. The 32nd annual show will stream live March 1 on Netflix.

Advertisement

“I’ve enjoyed hosting the show every time, so it was an easy decision to come back for a third,” Bell said in a statement. “What I’m most excited for is the fact that I’ll be doing what every actor does best…sing :)”

Awards The full list of 2026 Actor Awards nominations The nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — have been announced. The top nominees include ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘The Studio.’

Bell opened the 2025 ceremony by singing “Do You Want to Be an Actor?” to the tune of her film “Frozen’s” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

The ceremony rewards acting and stunt ensembles, and lead and supporting performances in film and television. Winners are chosen by the union’s 160,000 members.

Advertisement

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “ One Battle After Another ” led this year’s nominations, announced earlier this month, with seven total nods, followed by Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” with five. The casts of “ Frankenstein ,” “ Hamnet ” and “ Marty Supreme ” rounded out the nominees in the top film category. On the TV side, comedies “ Abbott Elementary, ” “ The Bear, ” “ Hacks, ” “ Only Murders in the Building ” and “ The Studio, ” and dramas “ The Diplomat, ” “Landman,” “ The Pitt, ” “ Severance ” and “ The White Lotus ” are up for the ensemble prizes.

Having Bell as the host “feels like welcoming back a member of the family. One you actually want to hang out with,” Jon Brockett, showrunner and executive producer for the Actor Awards, wrote in a statement.

“Kristen Bell knows this show, she knows this community and she knows how to keep everyone entertained and laughing without ever losing the heart of the night,” Brockett said.