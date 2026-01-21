Meghan Trainor welcomes a baby girl, thanks to ‘incredible, superwoman surrogate’

Meghan Trainor says opting for a surrogate to carry her third child was the “safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are now the happy parents to a baby girl.

The “Made You Look” singer, 32, and “Spy Kids” actor, 33, welcomed their third child via surrogacy on Sunday, the pop star announced on Wednesday. Trainor shared several photos on Instagram of herself tearfully holding her newborn and her two young sons, with Sabara meeting their baby sister.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” she captioned her post. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible.”

The third-time parents married in 2018 and are the parents to 4-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Barry. The pop star, who opened up about her motherhood journey for her 2023 pregnancy book “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie,” welcomed both her sons via C-section. In 2021, the Grammy winner recalled baby Riley’s breathing complications and said she suffered with gestational diabetes before his arrival. Two years later, she gave birth to baby Barry, a “big boy” who she said arrived sideways.

Advertisement

In Wednesday’s post, Trainor said she and Sabara had “endless conversations” with doctors regarding the surrogacy route for their third child. She wrote, “This was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl,” Trainor said, adding that their sons also had a hand in picking their sister’s middle name. “We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

In an interview with People published Wednesday, Trainor further explained her and Sabara’s decision to have a surrogate carry their child. Though she told the outlet “it wasn’t our first choice,” she repeated that “this was the safest way.”

Advertisement

She praised her surrogate as selfless, loving and strong and said surrogacy is a different and beautiful way to grow a family.

“Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid,” Trainor said.

Former Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.