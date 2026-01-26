Kanye West apologizes for antisemitic behavior in Wall Street Journal advertisement

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ye, the provocative rapper formerly known as Kanye West, explains himself once again — this time in a full-page ad in Monday’s issue of the Wall Street Journal.

The Grammy-winning musician penned a lengthy apology in the advertisement, voicing regrets for his social media attacks on Jewish people and his public embracing of Nazism in recent years. He began his letter detailing injuries from a 2002 car accident, including a frontal-lobe injury he says led to his bipolar type-1 diagnosis. Ye wrote that, in the throes of the disorder, “I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika.”

He said: “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret.”

Advertisement

The “Power” and “I Love Kanye” musician, 48, has long had a history of stirring controversy, but notably began facing waves of scrutiny for embracing white supremacy, fawning over Adolf Hitler and threatening violence to Jewish people on social media in late 2022. Though his professional life seemed to take blows, West continued embracing Nazi symbolism in the following years, in 2025 selling a swastika-bearing T-shirt and releasing a single titled “Heil Hitler.” West had also allegedly told a former employee, who is Jewish, that he was a “Nazi” and compared himself to their leaderAdolf Hitler, according to a lawsuit filed last year.

“Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he continued. “You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

The musician said his disorder led him to moments of “poor judgment and reckless behavior,” some he said he can’t recall. The rapper said he is “committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change” and denied that he is “a Nazi or an antisemite.”

Advertisement

West also extended his apologies to the Black community, which he wrote is the “foundation of who I am.”

Music Ye explains himself again, and this time the answer is autism Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, says he has been properly diagnosed with autism after what he calls a mistaken diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

West (he legally changed his name to Ye in 2021) wrote that early last year he experienced a “four-month manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life.” He said there were moments during this episode when “I didn’t want to be here anymore.” West said after “hitting rock bottom” he began seeking help, with the encouragement of wife Bianca Censori. He said he also has since found solace in Reddit, where he said users shared their experiences with manic and depressive episodes.

West said he is moving forward with “much-needed clarity” reached by a routine of medication, therapy, exercise and “clean living.” He added that he is also focused on “positive, meaningful art” including music, clothing and other ventures “to help the world.” He said he is not seeking “sympathy, or a free pass,” but rather forgiveness and patience “as I find my way home.”

West previously opened up about his mental state last year, telling “The Download” podcast that he learned “it’s really a case of autism that I have.” At the time, he also told podcast host Justin Laboy that he had stopped taking his bipolar medication since learning it wasn’t the “right diagnosis.”

Days after his podcast interview, West fired off several antisemitic tweets that have since been deleted. In other posts, he also called for the release of Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the mogul’s sex trafficking case and declared his “dominion” over Censori. Following those posts, Ye returned to X (formerly Twitter) and thanked the app’s owner Elon Musk for giving him a platform.

“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board,” the rapper said at the time.