Sydney Sweeney did not have permission to climb the Hollywood sign and hang bras

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says it did not give any production involving Sydney Sweeney permission to climb and hang bras on the Hollywood sign.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Well, they do say any attention is good attention.

Actor Sydney Sweeney was in the spotlight Monday after TMZ reported she had climbed the Hollywood sign on a recent evening to hang up some bras to promote her upcoming lingerie line. But according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the alleged publicity stunt was not authorized.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” the chamber’s chief, Steve Nissen, said in a statement to The Times. “The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign, as reported by TMZ, was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”

Nissen also said that the organization “did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production ... nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.”

Advertisement

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Sweeney climbing up the Hollywood sign to help string up a clothesline of assorted bras across the familiar landmark. The “Christy” star is accompanied by a small crew that is filming her handiwork. According to the outlet, the team did obtain a permit from FilmLA to shoot at the site.

But as is explained both on the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Hollywood sign websites, filming the sign itself requires additional clearance and paying a licensing fee. The chamber says a portion of the proceeds goes to a trust that assists in maintaining the Hollywood sign. Access to the Hollywood sign is generally restricted.

This is not the first time Sweeney has been scrutinized for promotional activity involving clothing. The “Euphoria” star previously faced backlash for the slogan of an ad campaign involving jeans. (Sweeney later addressed the controversy, telling the Hollywood Reporter that she was “surprised by the reaction” and that she “[doesn’t] support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”)

Advertisement

Representatives for Sweeney did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.