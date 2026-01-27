Adam the Woo’s family shares the YouTube personality’s cause of death

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The family of David Adam Williams, better known as YouTube personality Adam the Woo, has shared his cause of death. The travel vlogger’s father revealed in a Monday Facebook post that his son died of natural causes.

“Our beloved Son ... your beloved friend ... died, in essence, of a heart attack in his sleep from health issues he probably never knew he had,” wrote Jim Williams, who said he had received his son’s medical examiner’s report earlier that day. “Now, we can all stop guessing. Be grateful the Lord allowed him to die at home and not in a foreign country. Be grateful he was found by friends (as hard as that was) and not some nameless stranger.”

Jim Williams shared that Adam Williams’ official cause of death was atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with obesity as a contributory factor. According to the American Heart Assn., atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is caused by plaque buildup on arterial walls. Hypertensive heart disease is related to high blood pressure.

Williams, known for his theme park and urban exploration videos, was found dead in his Celebration, Fla., home on Dec. 22. He was 51.

A self-described “‘80s pop culture nerd with a desire to travel and video what I see,” he had posted more than 4,000 videos about his adventures at Disney and Universal Studios theme parks, pop culture conventions, movie filming locations, abandoned cities and more since 2009 across two YouTube channels. Combined, his channels had more than 1 million subscribers.

“If you never met Adam, I want you to know, that how you saw him on video, that was our son,” Jim Williams said in a Jan. 11 YouTube video about his son. “That was how Adam lived his life. He was always courteous, he was always kind, he was always patient with people. He was always gentle, even when he had to correct people. ... He would stop and talk to everybody.”

Williams, who had addressed his Facebook message to Adam’s friends and fans, concluded his post with gratitude: “Thank you for loving Adam.”