Melissa Gilbert speaks out after Timothy Busfield’s release from jail: ‘One step at a time’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Melissa Gilbert has returned to social media to some extent amid an “extraordinarily difficult time” stemming from the child sex abuse case involving her husband Timothy Busfield.

The “Little House on the Prairie” alumna, 61, spoke out on Monday, issuing a statement of gratitude and reflection to the Instagram page of her lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie. She made her Instagram comeback after seemingly deactivating her personal account earlier this month, when allegations against her husband became public.

“This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting pensively on a couch. “Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect and find our center again.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a New Mexico judge issued a warrant for Emmy winner Busfield, 68, on two felony counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and a single count of child abuse. An affidavit accuses Busfield of inappropriately touching two child actors, who are brothers, during his time as an actor, director and producer on the Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady.”

According to the complaint, one child actor said Busfield first touched his “private areas” multiple times on set when he was 7 years old. The actor said that, when he was 8 years old, Busfield touched him inappropriately again several times, according to the affidavit. The complaint also detailed a police interview with Busfield in which he suggested that the boys’ mother might have sought “revenge” on the director for “not bringing her kids back for the final season.”

Amid the allegations against Busfield, Gilbert’s Modern Prairie issued a statement on Instagram distancing itself from the disturbing claims. “Modern Prairie unequivocally condemns abuse in all forms and remains committed to values of safety, integrity, and respect.” the statement said.

Advertisement

Busfield turned himself in to law enforcement on Jan. 13, denying the “horrible” allegations and asserting: “I did not do anything to those little boys.” A publicist for Gilbert at the time said the actor would not comment on her husband’s case, denounced “any purported statements” and said that she was focused on caring for her and Busfield’s family. Busfield has three adult children from two previous marriages and is the stepfather to Gilbert’s two adult sons from her two previous marriages.

Busfield, known for his roles on “The West Wing” and “Thirtysomething,” was jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque but was granted release on his own recognizance on Jan. 20. At the hearing, to determine whether Busfield would be released pending trial, Gilbert could be seen crying and saying, “Thank you, God” upon the judge’s decision.

Gilbert thanked her Modern Prairie community for their patience and “for helping me feel safer, more grounded, and deeply held,” amid the scrutiny surrounding her family.

“I’ll be easing back into things thoughtfully and with care — moving forward one step at a time,” she said. “More to come and so much gratitude always.”