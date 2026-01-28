Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Ray J says his heart is ‘only beating like 25%’ due to damage from heavy use of drugs, alcohol

Ray J in a white tuxedo holding the corners of his glasses with both hands and peering over the frame
Ray J said in livestreams this week that his heart has been damaged by his lifestyle and is “only beating like 25%.”
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

Ray J says his days are numbered — and the number he’s citing is 2027.

“Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!” the singer wrote in an Instagram caption posted Sunday.

A man smiling in sunglasses and a white suit

California

Singer Ray J arrested on Thanksgiving Day on suspicion of making threats in Los Angeles

R&B artist Ray J -- whose legal name is Willie Norwood -- was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats early on Thanksgiving Day.

“I wanna thank everyone for praying for me. I was in the hospital,” he said in the accompanying video. “My heart is only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers.”

It was a different story in another livestream, however, captured in clips on the @Livebitez Instagram page.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” the 45-year-old, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., said in one video posted Tuesday, making a “cut off” motion across his neck.

“No, don’t say that, brother,” a friend says off camera.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Jay J.

Entertainment & Arts

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation over ‘blatantly false’ RICO claims

After Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sued Ray J for defamation, the singer doubled down on RICO investigation claims: ‘The rain is coming,’ he wrote on social media.

“That’s what the doctor says,” Ray J replied meekly, then seemingly grew frustrated as his friend talked loudly over him and insisted he was going to live long enough to see his children’s children.

In the next clip, the singer says, “It don’t matter if my days are counted. But guess what — my baby mama gonna be straight. My kids are gonna be straight. If they want to spend all the money they can spend it, but I did my part here.”

Then he looks up and tells his friend, “I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro. I shouldn’t have went hard. And then, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.”

A man smiling in sunglasses and a white suit

Entertainment & Arts

Ray J slams Kris Jenner for denying she helped Kim Kardashian release sex tape

‘What you trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level,’ Ray J wrote in a post directed at Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

In clips assembled on the next Livebitez post, Ray J admits heavy alcohol and drug use and says that messed up his heart “on the right side, here, it’s like, black. It’s like done.” He said he might go to Haiti to “do some voodoo” because he thinks “they got the cure.”

He also said he thought he was “bigger” and “had more weight” to put up against the onslaught of substances. “I thought I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall.”

Cut to the next clip where he says he thought he “could handle all the drugs, but I couldn’t. ... And it curbed my time here.”

In a final collection of clips, Ray J mentions the criminal protective order put in place by the court after a run-in with the law in November. .

HOLLYWOOD, CA, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 - Ray J performs during filming of VH1Õs reality show, Love and Hip Hop at Studio Instrument Rentals. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

The fantasy world of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ gets real for Ray J, Princess Love

“Do I really have moral values?” an introspective Ray J asked himself in a Times interview before Princess Love accused him of stranding her and their baby to party with strippers.

Ray J was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of making criminal threats, an LAPD spokesman told The Times in late November. The singer allegedly pointed a gun at ex-wife Princess Love during a heated argument that happened during a livestream at Thanksgiving.

Because of the protective order related to that incident, he isn’t allowed to see her or their kids, Melody, 7, and Epik, who turned 6 last month. He said in court documents reviewed by Page Six that he pointed the gun at her to keep her from driving the kids away from his house after a drunken family holiday.

In the final batch of clips, he says his parents were picking him up “tomorrow” for a doctor appointment. He mentions that sister Brandy had paid his bills “for the rest of the year. That’s crazy.”

Despite the singer-actor picking up his tab, Ray J says his kids have “at least $10 million” in their trust fund account.

The R&B singer was hospitalized in early January in Las Vegas, sidelined by heart pain and pneumonia, according to TMZ. Four years ago, he battled pneumonia as well.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

