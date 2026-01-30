Macaulay Culkin reacts to Catherine O’Hara’s death: ‘Mama. I thought we had time’

Macaulay Culkin mourned his “Home Alone” co-star Catherine O’Hara after her death on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Macaulay Culkin is paying tribute to his “Home Alone” co-star Catherine O’Hara following her death at age 71.

O’Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her publicist at CAA confirmed. Following the news, Culkin mourned his movie mom on social media.

“Mama. I thought we had time,” the actor wrote. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you.”

Advertisement

“I heard you. But I had so much more to say,” he continued. “I love you. I’ll see you later.”

O’Hara played the frazzled yet fierce Kate McCallister, mother to quick-witted troublemaker Kevin McCallister, in the iconic “Home Alone” (1990) and its sequel “Home Alone 2” (1992). The films launched Culkin to fame and have become bona fide Christmas classics, whose emotional core lies in the palpable chemistry between Culkin and O’Hara.

The pair reunited in 2023, when O’Hara honored Culkin at the latter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony, praising the “sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humor” that helped him survive his early launch into the spotlight.

Advertisement

“The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving ‘Home Alone’ together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” O’Hara said in her speech.

“Thank you for including me — your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice — to share in this happy occasion,” she said. “I’m so proud of you.”