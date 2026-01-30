Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Macaulay Culkin reacts to Catherine O’Hara’s death: ‘Mama. I thought we had time’

Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone"
Macaulay Culkin mourned his “Home Alone” co-star Catherine O’Hara after her death on Friday.
(Twentieth Century Fox)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
Macaulay Culkin is paying tribute to his “Home Alone” co-star Catherine O’Hara following her death at age 71.

O’Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her publicist at CAA confirmed. Following the news, Culkin mourned his movie mom on social media.

“Mama. I thought we had time,” the actor wrote. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you.”

“I heard you. But I had so much more to say,” he continued. “I love you. I’ll see you later.”

O’Hara played the frazzled yet fierce Kate McCallister, mother to quick-witted troublemaker Kevin McCallister, in the iconic “Home Alone” (1990) and its sequel “Home Alone 2” (1992). The films launched Culkin to fame and have become bona fide Christmas classics, whose emotional core lies in the palpable chemistry between Culkin and O’Hara.

The pair reunited in 2023, when O’Hara honored Culkin at the latter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony, praising the “sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humor” that helped him survive his early launch into the spotlight.

“The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving ‘Home Alone’ together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” O’Hara said in her speech.

“Thank you for including me — your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice — to share in this happy occasion,” she said. “I’m so proud of you.”

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

