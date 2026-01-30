L.A. museums and cultural hubs go dark in solidarity with anti-ICE ‘National Shutdown’ protests

The Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles is among the galleries closing Friday amid a “national shutdown” against federal immigration operations.

Several Los Angeles museums, art galleries and cultural institutions are shuttering their doors on Friday following calls for a “National Shutdown” in protest of the federal government’s fatal immigration crackdowns.

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Fahey/Klein Gallery and Vidiots are among the county’s arts and entertainment hubs altering their regularly scheduled programming as activists and protesters plan numerous “ICE Out of Everywhere” demonstrations across the county through the weekend. The nationwide protests come a week after hundreds of Minnesota businesses closed their doors in a statewide strike.

“ICE Out of Everywhere” aims to show solidarity with Minnesota and for those who have died in ICE custody, as well as demand an end to federal agents’ raids throughout the U.S. Here’s a sampling of the arts and entertainment spaces closing for the day, shuttering in solidarity or offering services in support.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

MOCA announced on its website that it will not open its doors Friday, a decision the museum said was made “recognition of calls for a nationwide pause and with consideration for how scheduled demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles may affect access for our staff and visitors.”

The museum will reopen Saturday and will offer a refund or rescheduled visit to guests with Friday reservations.

Fahey/Klein Gallery

The Hancock Park arts space announced its Friday closure and reopening on Saturday to followers on Instagram. The gallery’s said it will close “in solidarity with communities across the country and in observance of the nationwide strike.”

Vidiots

The Eagle Rock-based nonprofit announced its closure on Thursday, encouraging movie enthusiasts on Friday to “keep your hearts open and your wallets closed” in solidarity with national demonstrations.

Instead of regular operations, the movie mecca said its already-scheduled screenings will be free and open to the public. Vidiots will also offer free popcorn for moviegoers and will not charge for video rentals.

“We believe in the power of film, physical media, and shared space to hold us,” Vidiots said on Instagram, “remind us who are, and help us imagine what comes next.”

The Pit

The contemporary art gallery announced it will participate in community closures “in solidarity with the national day of action.”

“We stand in support of the families of all victims of violence perpetrated by ICE in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and nationwide,” the Pit said in its Instagram announcement. It will resume regular hours Saturday.

Regen Projects

Regen Projects in Hollywood said it will be closed Friday in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations and “in support of the people of Minneapolis and the families of Renée Macklin Good, Alex Pretti, Keith Porter Jr., and all victims of violence perpetrated by ICE in Los Angeles and nationwide.⁠”

It will reopen Saturday.

Vielmetter

The contemporary art gallery said it will stand in solidarity with the nationwide protests against federal immigration forces. “We stand with all of the victims of violence perpetrated by ICE,” the museum said on Instagram. To emphasize its message, the gallery also shared a photo of artist Andrea Bowers’ LED 2018 work “Abolish ICE.”

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles closed its doors Friday in solidarity, citing “recent events in Minneapolis and the escalating violence in cities across our country.” It will reopen for regular hours on the weekend.

“We stand with those peacefully protesting the unjust deportation of undocumented immigrants and the unconstitutional military presence in our cities,” the museum said on Instagram. “We join calls for justice, accountability, freedom of speech, safety, and care for all people.”

American Cinematheque

In solidarity with the “National Shutdown,” American Cinematheque announced its will offer free screenings Friday at its Aero Theatre in Santa Monica and its Los Feliz 3. The Aero theater will offer moviegoers popcorn and soda — gratis.

Armory Center for the Arts

Pasadena’s Armory Center for the Arts says it’s keeping its doors closed Friday, “in solidarity with our community and in support of justice, kindness, and human dignity,” and will reopen Saturday. That message is boldly displayed on the homepage of its website.

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE)

Hollywood’s Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions is showing its support for the local and national immigrant community by remaining closed Friday. In announcing its temporary closure Thursdsay, LACE shared a pointed message about aggressive ICE operations.

“Everyday ICE is terrorizing, assaulting, and kidnapping our neighbors under the administration’s racist agenda,” it said in an Instagram post. “This Friday, we are asking our community to join the strike: No work. No school. No shopping. ABOLISH ICE!”