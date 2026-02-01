Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

The best looks from the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Kehlani arrives on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
Photography by 
Christina House

From the Versace dress that led to the creation of Google Images to the Swarovski-encrusted jumpsuit that repopularized androgynous menswear on the red carpet, the Grammy Awards show is synonymous with iconic fashion. Bold and daring looks often push the envelope.

Music’s biggest night returns to Crypto.com Arena on Sunday and will bring with it the edgiest fashion of the season. Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, SZA, Doechii, Chappell Roan, Addison Rae, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Katseye and Huntr/x are among the nominees sure to turn heads while Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Tyler, the Creator are some of the men who will bring their A game.

Here’s the best fashion from the 2026 Grammys, captured by The Times’ photo team.

READ MORE: Winners list | Full coverage

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs poses on the red carpet.
FKA Twigs stuns on the red carpet before her first-ever Grammy win.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Lola Young

Lola Young poses on the red carpet.
Best new artist nominee Lola Young attends the Grammys for the first time.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kehlani

Kehlani, in a lace black gown, poses on the red carpet.
Kehlani is among the musicians wearing an ICE OUT pin on the Grammys red carpet.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Gesaffelstein

Gesaffelstein, in a black mask, poses on the red carpet.
French DJ Gesaffelstein wears his signature mask.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell walks with a cane on the red carpet.
The legendary Joni Mitchell has arrived.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne

Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne pose on the red carpet.
Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne get animated on the red carpet. Ozzy Osbourne, who died last year, was a mentor to the British rocker.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight, in a high-slit gown, walks the red carpet.
E! News’ Keltie Knight wows in a high-slit gown.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

