Kendrick Lamar overtakes Jay-Z as most-awarded rapper in Grammys history

Less than half an hour into the 68th Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar already made history.

Lamar became the most-awarded hip hop artist in Grammys history, with 26 wins total. Lamar won three awards early Sunday before the broadcast and is up for more categories throughout the rest of the night.

Lamar led nominations for this year’s award, with nine total.

He took home best rap album for “GNX” early in the show, surpassing the record previously held by Jay Z, who has 25 wins. Lamar also won for rap song for “TV Off,” melodic rap performance for “Luther” and rap performance for Clipse’s “Chains & Whips.”

“It is hip-hop as usual, man. I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It’s an honor to be here,” Lamar said while accepting the best rap album award. “Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us.”

The Compton-born rapper is still up for the major categories of the night, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Lamar kicked off 2025 with a Super Bowl halftime performance, becoming the first rapper to headline music’s biggest stage as a solo act.

He swept up the top categories last year with his hit “Not Like Us.” The song won five awards, including record of the year and song of the year.