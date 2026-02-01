Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Kendrick Lamar overtakes Jay-Z as most-awarded rapper in Grammys history

Kendrick Lamar holds up his Grammy statue on stage.
Kendrick Lamar surpassed Jay Z’s previous Grammys record with 26 total wins.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Less than half an hour into the 68th Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar already made history.

Lamar became the most-awarded hip hop artist in Grammys history, with 26 wins total. Lamar won three awards early Sunday before the broadcast and is up for more categories throughout the rest of the night.

Lamar led nominations for this year’s award, with nine total.

Advertisement

He took home best rap album for “GNX” early in the show, surpassing the record previously held by Jay Z, who has 25 wins. Lamar also won for rap song for “TV Off,” melodic rap performance for “Luther” and rap performance for Clipse’s “Chains & Whips.”

Los Angeles, CA February 1, 2026 - Bad Bunny at the 68th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

Grammys 2026: The complete winners list (Updating live)

Here’s the winners list for the 2026 Grammy Awards, updating live. The top nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter.

“It is hip-hop as usual, man. I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It’s an honor to be here,” Lamar said while accepting the best rap album award. “Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us.”

The Compton-born rapper is still up for the major categories of the night, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Advertisement

Lamar kicked off 2025 with a Super Bowl halftime performance, becoming the first rapper to headline music’s biggest stage as a solo act.

He swept up the top categories last year with his hit “Not Like Us.” The song won five awards, including record of the year and song of the year.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsGrammys

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement