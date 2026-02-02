From Bad Bunny’s disbelief to an 8-year-old winner: Behind the scenes at the Grammys

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny were among the winners at the 2026 Grammys.

History was made at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell and Huntr/x were among the artists with record wins. And artists used their acceptance speeches and platforms to denounce immigration raids. Even with all the action, there’s a lot audiences didn’t see on TV. Here’s what Times reporters caught behind the scenes.

Bad Bunny and Trevor Noah at the 68th Grammy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Bad Bunny in disbelief

After making history for winning album of the year, Bad Bunny sat stock still at his table on the floor of the arena — with his head in his hands. What registered as a small pause on TV felt like a massive silence inside the venue, as the audience collectively held its breath, staring down at the solitary winner — frozen in a reverent tableau of disbelief — before he finally gathered himself to approach the stage and claim his trophy. — Jessica Gelt

Kehlani holds the Grammys for R&B performance and R&B song. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kehlani says artists lead revolutions

Sporting an “ICE Out” pin, Kehlani spoke to reporters Sunday in the Grammys press room about artists’ responsibility to be vocal about social justice issues. In the past, the singer has had performances canceled because of her political stances. Kehlani called out Immigration and Customs Enforcement during her acceptance speech earlier in the afternoon.

“An artist’s job is to reflect the times,” the Grammy winner said. “I think we’re often what leads or aids revolution or provides a lens for people who will understand certain things better via art.”

“People all over the world can see even just when we open our mouths one time,” she added, “so I think we have an opportunity to use it wisely.”

Kehlani won her first Grammys on Sunday for R&B performance and R&B song.

“When God says yes, can’t nobody say no, and when it’s God’s time and it’s your time, then he’ll pave the way for everything else to just clear itself,” she said.

Even if she’d lost today, the artist said, “it would have been a blessing for me and a blessing for all of us.” — Malia Mendez

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys for the sixth and final time on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Take your seat ... or else

People really could not get to their seats on time. While viewers at home watch an onslaught of commercials during breaks in the show, the audience inside the venue makes a mad dash to bathrooms, bars and concession stands. A giant digital screen onstage features a countdown clock and a loudspeaker along the main thoroughfare also keeps guests appraised of how much time they have the get back to their seats. Miss the buzzer and you’re locked out of the auditorium until the next commercial break. You’d think the thought of losing out on a performance by Lady Gaga would drive people to be on time, but no. No matter what came next, dozens of people remained locked out between numbers and others literally walked in front of cameras after the show had gone live, a state of affairs that promoted host Trevor Noah to jokingly admonish offenders on air. — J.G.

Shaboozey won the Grammy for country duo/group performance. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Shaboozey honors his Nigerian immigrant parents

Country artist Shaboozey fought back tears as he addressed the Grammys press room Sunday.

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker became emotional as he spoke about his Nigerian immigrant parents and the sacrifices they made to come to the United States.

“To know that I’m an example of that, and I’m from that lineage, and I’m inspiring people, hopefully, and trying to just live up to my fullest potential. I’ve had so many dreams of being able to do something like this,” he said.

The Grammy winner went on to reference his small-town upbringing, saying, “I wasn’t the most talented kid in any respect, but I just had dreams,” before becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

As he stepped back to wipe away tears, the room erupted into applause, with one reporter shouting, “You deserve this!” — M.M.

Heidi Klum wore a skin-tight nude gown to the 2026 Grammy Awards, captivating gawkers ahead of the show.

Heidiween at the Grammys?

Supermodel Heidi Klum turned heads inside the arena as she tottered along like an unsteady child inside a strange nude-colored latex dress that resembled a naked body with nipples and pronounced buttocks. The garment did not bend or move, which greatly reduced Klum’s ability to get around. It was more like a suit of armor than a dress, and the parade of onlookers following behind her made a game of guessing how Klum might sit down during the ceremony. The answer soon arrived when Klum swapped the dress for a slinky black number. — J.G.

Aura V and Fyütch won the Grammy for children’s music album. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The purple “princess of the Grammys”

After father-daughter duo Fyütch and Aura V clinched their win for best children’s music album with the exceedingly wholesome “Harmony,” the two took their matching purple outfits for a spin in the Grammys press room.

While Fyütch lauded their “whimsical stylist” for fashioning his daughter as “the princess of the Grammys,” Aura V took credit for the color selection.

“I picked out this lavender color because it’s chill, it’s relaxing, it helps me settle in,” explained the 8-year-old — now the youngest individually named Grammy winner in history.

Besides, she added, a red dress would have blended into the red carpet, and “I gotta stand out.” — M.M.

Remy Le Boeuf, not to be confused with his twinner

As Santa Cruz-born composer Remy Le Boeuf celebrated his win for instrumental composition in the press room, he took care to clarify why he might look familiar to the crowd — despite Sunday marking his first Grammy win.

That’s because last year, his twin, composer Pascal Le Boeuf, received the same award. But not to worry, the former Le Boeuf said, the two are not so competitive with each other.

The Grammy winner also gave an earnest explanation for why AI has no place in his creative process.

“Jazz tradition is very much about being very present and in the moment and interacting with other members of the band and creating space in the music for that kind of interaction,” he said.

“So AI doesn’t really apply to what I do so much.” — M.M.

Bruno Mars performs at the 2026 Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times )

A maze of a venue

You wouldn’t know it from the telecast, but Crypto.com Arena is a massive venue. The Grammys are, by far, the biggest and most sprawling awards show of the season. The venue feels more like a stadium than an auditorium because that’s really what it is. Vending stations for wildly overpriced food and drink ($15 hot dogs and $23 cocktails) ring the auditorium, and a guest can walk in a 365-degree circle to get to their seat. It’s the perfect place to get lost in a crowd and people watch. Guests will see celebrities mixed in with regular music industry folks and possibly score a bathroom selfie with a model. Still, there is a stiff, almost corporate feel to the place that even the wildest show can’t escape. — J.G.