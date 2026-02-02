Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys: ‘Going to have some fun with you!’

Trevor Noah, host of the 68th Grammy Awards, found fodder in President Trump’s pursuit of Greenland and his alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

According to President Trump, the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday were “virtually unwatchable.” Still, he watched enough to take issue with comedian Trevor Noah’s latest turn as the ceremony’s host.

Trump, in a Sunday night post to his social media platform, said he intends to sue the comedian and former “Daily Show” host as he ragged on the “garbage” music ceremony, which aired live on CBS. Specifically, he says he’s seeking legal action against Noah’s quip linking him and former President Bill Clinton to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A representative for Noah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took home song of the year (with a blunt remark directed at federal immigration enforcement agents), Noah joked “that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”

Advertisement

Awards Everything that happened at the 2026 Grammys Bad Bunny made Grammys history with his album of the year win. Other big winners of the night included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Olivia Dean.

“Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton,” Noah added.

Epstein, who died behind bars in 2019, owned an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and was at the time of his death awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking underage girls. In 2008, Epstein had pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of solicitation of prostitution and of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. He served less than 13 months of an 18-month sentence in county jail and registered as a sex offender.

Noah referenced Epstein days after the Justice Department on Friday released more than 3 million pages from investigative files on the late financier.

Advertisement

Trump, clearly, was not a fan of the line.

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!,” the president wrote on Truth Social after the ceremony ended, denying that he ever visited Epstein’s island or “anywhere close.”

Trump said he had not been accused of visiting Epstein’s island (he has been photographed with Epstein and his imprisoned girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell on numerous occasions) until Noah’s “false and defamatory statement.”

The president continued his tirade, urging Noah to “get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.” Then came the legal threat.

“It looks like I”ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$,” he wrote.

In his post, Trump also referenced previous multimillion-dollar defamation settlements involving ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and CBS News. He ended his post: “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT”

Awards Grammys 2026: The complete winners list Here’s the winners list for the 2026 Grammy Awards, updating live. The night’s major awards went to Olivia Dean for new artist, Billie Eilish and Finneas for song, Kendrick Lamar with SZA for record and Bad Bunny for album.

A trove of Epstein-related documents released in December referenced Trump numerous times in tips received by the Department of Justice before the 2020 election. The DOJ said at the time that the allegations were “unfounded and false.”

Advertisement

Trump posted about the Epstein situation again Monday, reiterating that he never visited Epstein’s island. Also Monday, the GOP chair of the House Oversight Committee was negotiating with the Clinton camp as the House moved closer to voting on whether to hold the former president and former secretary of State Hillary Clinton in criminal contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena to testify in person last month about Epstein.

Noah, meanwhile, returned to host the Grammys on Sunday for the sixth and final time. He has continued his Grammys duties despite leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in late 2022. After a slate of rotating guest hosts, “Daily Show” alum Jon Stewart returned to that desk in 2024.

After Sunday’s ceremony, Noah and his knack for scathing political commentary drew not only the president’s ire but also that of Nicki Minaj. The comedian had poked fun at Minaj for her recent public support for Trump, including an appearance last week in Washington, D.C., where she dubbed herself the president’s “No. 1 fan.”

Minaj responded to Noah’s dig, tweeting a cryptic post speculating about Noah’s sexuality.

Starting in 2027, the Grammys will move to Disney outlets after more than half a century on CBS. Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Olivia Dean and Lola Young were among the night’s notable winners.