Foul play suspected in the disappearance of ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie’s mom

Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, 84, is missing from her Arizona home. The two visited on the “Today” set in June 2023.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has been reported missing from her home in Arizona and local authorities say they suspect foul play.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday night at her residence in a community northeast of Tuscon reported, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that detectives have transitioned their investigation from a missing person’s case to a criminal case.

Advertisement

“We do in fact have a crime scene, we do in fact have a crime,” Nanos said at a news conference.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” he said. “She’s very limited in her ability.”

Sunday night,Nanos said her disappearance did not appear to be a typical missing person’s case, and his department had already dispatched homicide detectives to her home.

Advertisement

“It’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house,” Nanos said at the news conference late Sunday. He declined to comment on details, however he pointed out that Guthrie was of “good, sound mind” with no cognitive issues.

“This isn’t somebody that just wandered off,” Nanos reiterated Monday morning.

On Monday morning, “Today” hosts shared a statement from Savannah Guthrie that thanked viewers for their “thoughts, prayers and messages of support.”

“Right now our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” the longtime “Today” personality and journalist wrote on behalf of her family. She encouraged anyone with information on her mother’s location to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Awards Everything that happened at the 2026 Grammys Bad Bunny made Grammys history with his album of the year win. Other big winners of the night included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Olivia Dean.

Jenna Bush Hager, a co-host of “Today,” said Monday morning that Nancy Guthrie required certain medication that she appeared to be without.

“We’re doing all we can to try to locate her,” Nanos said.