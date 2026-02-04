Dave Coulier says he’s cancer-free — again — months after tongue cancer diagnosis

“Full House” actor Dave Coulier, who previously beat non-Hodgkin lymphoma, says he is in remission more than a month after he revealed his tongue cancer diagnosis.

For “Full House” star Dave Coulier, his cancer journey has “been a roller coaster ride, for sure.” Now that ride has seemingly come to an end.

Coulier announced Wednesday, to commemorate World Cancer Day, that he is cancer-free for the second time. The actor-comedian shared the news with “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, a breast cancer survivor.

Beloved for his portrayal of Uncle Joey in “Full House,” Coulier was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024 and diagnosed in December with a form of tongue cancer. “I’m in remission with both cancers,” he said Wednesday, “and what a journey this has been.”

Coulier, 66, first revealed his cancer battle in November 2024, telling People and NBC’s “Today” that his lymphoma diagnosis came after he contracted an upper respiratory infection that caused major swelling in his lymph nodes. He said at the time that his diagnosis with the blood cancer “was pretty overwhelming.” Coulier announced in late March that he had completed his final round of chemotherapy for that cancer.

Months later, in December, Coulier returned to “Today” to share he had been diagnosed with “P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of [his] tongue.” He said he learned of the cancer during a check-up and that the two cancers are “totally unrelated.” At the time, he told anchor Craig Melvin he needed to undergo 35 rounds of radiation treatment for tongue cancer and intended to complete treatment by the end of the year.

During Wednesday’s segment, Coulier emphasized the importance of early detection and the toll his radiation treatments took. “It can steal part of your life away from you — psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically,” he said.

“I wasn’t gonna allow cancer to do that,” the actor said. “I was gonna laugh my way through it and keep the people I love close to me. That helps.”

Since going public with his cancer journey, Coulier has underlined that early detection tests, including prostate exams and mammograms, can be life-saving. He has also channeled his experiences to launch Awear, an online marketplace that features what it calls “non-toxic brands,” specializing in everyday goods such as hygiene products and clothing.

Coulier said Wednesday that he will remain vigilant about his health.

“Even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer’s always in the rear-view mirror behind me,” he told Roberts.