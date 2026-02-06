Advertisement
Timothy Busfield indicted on four counts of child sex abuse in New Mexico

Timothy Busfield posing against a blue and gold backdrop in a black sweater and light collared shirt
Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield has been indicted on child sex-abuse charges by a grand jury in New Mexico.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Pres)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Staff Writer Contact
A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Timothy Busfield, the Emmy-winning actor known for “The West Wing” and “Thritysomething,” for child sex abuse.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Busfield with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Times. A legal representative for Busfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

“As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” district attorney Sam Bregman said in a social media announcement. “This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial.”

Director and actor Timothy Busfield in an orange jumpsuit sits behind a desk in a courthouse.

Timothy Busfield to be released from jail pending child sex abuse trial

Timothy Busfield is not required to remain in police custody as he awaits trial for alleged child sex abuse in New Mexico, a judge ordered Tuesday.

The D.A.’s office added that its special victims unit will prosecute Busfield’s case.

Last month, a New Mexico judge issued a warrant for Busfield’s arrest, citing two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and a single count of child abuse. An affidavit filed by New Mexico officials accuses Busfield, 68, of inappropriately touching two child actors, who are brothers, during his time as an actor, director and producer on the Fox crime drama “The Cleaning Lady.”

Busfield and his legal team have denied the allegations. The 68-year-old was released from a New Mexico jail on his own recognizance Jan. 20.

Alexandra Del Rosario

