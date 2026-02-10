Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumors after Patriots’ Super Bowl loss

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs recently welcomed a baby late last year, but are reportedly going their separate ways.

Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs have fired up a new wave of breakup speculation, less than a year after going official.

The Grammy-winning “Invasion of Privacy” rapper, 33, and football pro, 32, welcomed a baby late last year, but are reportedly going their separate ways. Fans began speculating on the status of the pair’s relationship upon discovering that they no longer follow each other on Instagram. Though that remains the case as of Tuesday afternoon, Cardi B’s Instagram page still features photos of Diggs.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday that Cardi B and Diggs “recently broke up” and said the two may get back together. “This could just be for right now,” the source told ET, adding that the “Am I the Drama?” musician is focusing on her family “while figuring out their next steps.”

Neither representatives for the musician nor football star immediately responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Leading up to Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Cardi B and Diggs were each asked about their relationship. Diggs mulled the idea of proposing to Cardi B during one media appearance, noting that it is “on the agenda, maybe” but that “I gotta get mine [a ring] first.” When ESPN asked Cardi B if she had any last-minute messages to her beau before the big game, she simply replied, “good luck.”

Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium pitted the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots. Bad Bunny’s historic and energetic halftime performance featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including his “I Like It” collaborator Cardi B. On the field, the Seahawks secured another Super Bowl championship, defeating the Patriots, 29-13.

After the game, Diggs acknowledged that his team struggled, but said he was proud of his Patriots family.

On Monday, eternal troll 50 Cent leaned into the breakup chatter on Instagram, joking that Diggs lost both the Super Bowl and his girlfriend. “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep,” the rapper said in his caption, before plugging his Cognac brand.

Diggs and Cardi B confirmed their romance in May, taking their love courtside at Madison Square Garden during the NBA 2025 Playoffs. At the time, Cardi B was in the midst of divorcing ex-husband and Migos rapper Offset. The ex-spouses share three young children.

Months later, Cardi B’s eagle-eyed followers noticed she had taken down photos featuring Diggs from her Instagram page, sparking the first round of breakup rumors. At the time, she and Diggs were still mutual followers on Instagram.

The “Bodak Yellow” star announced in September that she was expecting another child and confirmed that Diggs is the father. Months later, she announced the arrival of their little one but withheld details about her newest baby boy, including his name.

After an eventful week for Diggs, Cardi B embarks on her Little Miss Drama tour on Wednesday in Palm Desert. The circuit promotes her latest album, “Am I the Drama?” and will feature a stop at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Sunday.