See all the arrivals at the Oscars nominees lunch

Kate Hudson shows off the back of her red dress.
Kate Hudson is among the Oscar nominees at the academy’s annual lunch.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
Photography by 
Allen J. Schaben

After being canceled last year due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon was back Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton. Nominees across all 24 categories mingled and schmoozed before taking part in the traditional class photo.

The event, which dates back to the 1980s, marks the first major Oscars celebration in the lead-up to the ceremony March 15.

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row, will air live — from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood — on ABC and stream live on Hulu starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. The show will move to YouTube in 2029.

Here are all the arrivals from the Oscars nominees lunch, updating live.

Ashley Schlaifer

Ashley Schlaifer, wearing a long blue collared dress, poses on the beige carpet.
Ashley Schlaifer is among the producers of best picture nominee “Train Dreams.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Alice Felton and Malgosia Turzanska

Alice Felton and Malgosia Turzanska hug on the beige carpet.
“Hamnet” set decorator Alice Felton and costume designer Malgosia Turzanska pose together on the beige carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren, wearing an oversized suit, poses on the beige carpet.
Diane Warren has received 17 Oscar nominations for original song.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, wearing a red dress with long black leather gloves, poses on the beige carpet.
Kate Hudson’s nomination for lead actress comes 25 years after her first-ever nom for “Almost Famous.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lynette Howell Taylor

Lynette Howell Taylor, wearing a tan three-piece suit, poses for cameras.
Producer Lynette Howell Taylor, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, arrives on the beige carpet for the Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

