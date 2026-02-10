See all the arrivals at the Oscars nominees lunch

After being canceled last year due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon was back Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton. Nominees across all 24 categories mingled and schmoozed before taking part in the traditional class photo.

The event, which dates back to the 1980s, marks the first major Oscars celebration in the lead-up to the ceremony March 15.

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row, will air live — from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood — on ABC and stream live on Hulu starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. The show will move to YouTube in 2029.

Here are all the arrivals from the Oscars nominees lunch, updating live.

Ashley Schlaifer

Ashley Schlaifer is among the producers of best picture nominee “Train Dreams.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Alice Felton and Malgosia Turzanska

“Hamnet” set decorator Alice Felton and costume designer Malgosia Turzanska pose together on the beige carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren has received 17 Oscar nominations for original song. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson’s nomination for lead actress comes 25 years after her first-ever nom for “Almost Famous.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lynette Howell Taylor