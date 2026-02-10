See all the arrivals at the Oscars nominees lunch

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
After being canceled last year due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon was back Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton. Nominees across all 24 categories mingled and schmoozed before taking part in the traditional class photo.
The event, which dates back to the 1980s, marks the first major Oscars celebration in the lead-up to the ceremony March 15.
The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row, will air live — from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood — on ABC and stream live on Hulu starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. The show will move to YouTube in 2029.
Here are all the arrivals from the Oscars nominees lunch, updating live.