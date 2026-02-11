Advertisement
Bijou Phillips says ‘time is of the essence’ as she pleads for a new kidney

a woman with long hair posing for a photo on a red carpet
Bijou Phillips is hospitalized and looking for a new kidney donor.
(Andrew Park / Invision / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
Bijou Phillips needs a kidney donor and she’s asking the public for help.

“I need help finding a new kidney,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I’m asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt and, most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter. I am in need of a kidney.”

According to her Instagram post, Phillips was born with an underdeveloped kidney. She said she previously received a kidney in 2017 “from a dear friend” but that she has faced “many complications since,” including the BK virus. Per the National Kidney Foundation, the BK virus is common and usually inactive, but it can “wake up” when a person’s immune system is compromised — like after an organ transplant — and affect the success of the transplant.

Phillips is hospitalized at UCLA Health and in stable condition for now, TMZ reported.

Phillips, who is back on dialysis while she awaits a transplant, also shared a link to a living donor form on her Instagram for people interested in getting the voluntary donation process started.

“Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends,” Phillips wrote. “Time is of the essence.”

Phillips shares a daughter with ex-husband Danny Masterson. Fianna Francis was born in 2014.

Masterson was convicted in 2023 of raping two former members of the Church of Scientology and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. He filed a petition to overturn the conviction last year.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

