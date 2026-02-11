Chad Michael Murray, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ stars react to James Van Der Beek’s death as friends launch GoFundMe

Celebrities and co-stars paid tribute to “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek, who died Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer.

James Van Der Beek, whom audiences first met as the young, floppy-haired lead in the melodrama “Dawson’s Creek,” died Wednesday at 48. The actor’s co-stars and collaborators paid tribute to the actor.

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, announced the news in an Instagram post and asked for “peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come,” the statement read.

The actor battled colorectal cancer, a condition he revealed in November 2024. Van Der Beek’s friends organized a GoFundMe campaign, which had collected almost $340,000 of its $550,000 goal as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Van Der Beek’s wife and their six children “are facing an uncertain future” following the actor’s death, the GoFundMe page reads. The cost of Van Der Beek’s medical care “left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home.”

Droves of celebrities paid tribute to the “Dawson’s Creek” star in the comments section of the post, including Chad Michael Murray, who appeared alongside Van Der Beek in “Dawson’s Creek” and later “One Tree Hill.”

“James was a giant,” Murray wrote. “We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

Kerr Smith, who starred alongside Van Der Beek in “Dawson’s Creek,” also paid tribute to the actor.

“I’m so grateful for being able to call James a brother. I’ll miss him deeply. Rest easy,” Smith wrote in a comment under an Instagram post announcing his death.

Stacy Keibler, a retired wrestler and cheerleader, got to spend Van Der Beek’s final days with him, which she described as “a true gift from God.”

“In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could,” Keibler wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram. “You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart.”

Despite the cancer diagnosis and traveling “the world battling so much...that smile never left you,” Keibler wrote.

Austin Nichols, who also starred in “One Tree Hill” and had a background role in “Varsity Blues,” paid tribute to Van Der Beek in an Instagram post.

“James represented something to aspire to,” Nichols wrote. “As a friend, husband and father, I know he was even more powerful and inspiring. You will be missed.”

Emma Slater, a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” who was partnered with Van Der Beek for Season 28, expressed devastation over the actor’s death, adding that “he is and will always be family to me.”

“Love you so much James,” Slater wrote. “The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you.”

Roger Avary, who directed “The Rules of Attraction,” a 2002 film that Van Der Beek starred in, wrote on X that the actor was “a pillar of strength to me and my family during the hardest of times.”

The pair had recently had “a very philosophical and existential phone conversation, Avary wrote.

“I have never known anyone else quite like him, and rarely felt so close a working connection, and my heart is broken at the loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children,” Avary wrote. “God bless you, James. I love you forever.”

Other stars across entertainment, including “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet, “Teen Wolf” actor Tyler Posey and “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Kate Walsh all shared their condolences in the comments section of the family’s Instagram announcement.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F— Cancer,” Sarah Michelle Gellar, widely known for her lead role in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” another seminal late-’90s WB high school drama, wrote in the comments section of the post announcing his death.

Joseph Kahn, who co-wrote with Van Der Beek “Power/Rangers,” a superhero fan short film based on the Power Rangers franchise, shared a tribute to the actor on X.

“There’s a shot in here where he lifts his boot on the table and the camera spins with him. He smiled approvingly when I blocked it and played to the camera. He knew,” Kahn wrote. “He gave me his time and support graciously. Thank you James.”

“Rest in Peace dear James Van Der Beek,” Marlee Matlin wrote on X. The two never worked on a project together, but both separately guest starred on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and were part of a panel for the Paley Center for Media honoring the show in 2020.

Actor Paul Walter Hauser shared a picture of the amount of money he had helped raise for Van Der Beek’s cancer treatment in an Instagram post.

“I know you’re in Heaven being pampered with love. The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family,” Hauser wrote. “Thanks for the body of work and for being one of the good guys.”

“What a heartbreaking loss. So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time,” Jennifer Garner commented in the post announcing his death.

Van Der Beek’s last acting credit was for his role in the Tubi YA movie “Sidelined: The QB and Me,” and its sequel, which came out last year. The actor played Leroy Lahey, the father of the movie’s protagonist, Drayton, played by Noah Beck.

Beck posted a tribute to Van Der Beek on his Instagram story, adding that the actor was “the best mentor I could ask for.”

“James u were the best. So kind, so caring, so thoughtful, so talented, great father, and just an absolute inspiration of a human being,” Beck wrote. “I feel so incredibly lucky to have met u and share the screen with u as my father.”