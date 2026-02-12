Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘The View’s’ Alyssa Farah Griffin gave birth to a baby boy — with some help from Bad Bunny

Alyssa Farah Griffin in a black dress poses with her hand on her hip against a gray backdrop.
“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin welcomed her first child, a baby boy, hours after joking that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance would induce labor.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
  • “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, late Tuesday evening.
  • She joked on Monday that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show would induce labor.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former Trump staffer-turned-co-host of “The View,” is now a mom.

Th political commentator, 36, and her husband Justin Griffin welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, late Tuesday evening, she announced. In an Instagram story posted Wednesday morning, Farah Griffin shared news that she gave birth to son Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.

“We are so overjoyed and so grateful for all the well wishes,” she said in her post.” Though her post did not reveal additional information about the newborn, her “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg had that part covered.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s broadcast, Goldberg congratulated her co-star and said the baby boy was 7 pounds and measured 19 1/2 inches, eliciting cheers from the in-studio audience. Goldberg added that Farah Griffin and her newborn are both doing well, while co-host Joy Behar asked for more fanfare.

“Where’s the confetti? I thought we’re having confetti,” she joked.

“We didn’t push babies out, [Farah Griffin] did,” replied co-host Sara Haines.

Farah Griffin, who joined the daytime talk series in 2022, announced that she and her husband were expecting to grow their family in October. They married in 2021.

The TV personality, also a political contributor for CNN, was present for Monday’s episode of “The View” where she and her co-panelists reacted to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LX on Sunday. After praising the Grammy winner’s “excellent performance,” Farah Griffin recalled thinking the energetic spectacle — a celebration of the Latin community — would induce labor.

Turns out she wasn’t entirely wrong. A day later, Goldberg announced during Tuesday’s broadcast that Farah Griffin would be absent from the desk. “It put her into labor! She’s at the hospital right now,” Goldberg said.

Between marrying a real-life couple during halftime and inducing Farah Griffin’s labor, it seems that the Bad Bunny effect also includes manifesting major life milestones.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

