Robert Carradine, actor known for ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ dies at 71

Sept. 2021 photo of Robert Carradine arrives at the LA premiere of “Blue Bayou” in Los Angeles.

Actor Robert Carradine, who was best known for his role in the “Nerds” movie franchise, has died. He was 71.

In a statement to Deadline, Carradine’s family said he struggled with bipolar disorder.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him,” the statement said. “We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.

“We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Carradine, the youngest of a prolific Hollywood family including brothers David, Keith and Christopher, was from Los Angeles and first appeared in “Bonanza” in 1971 and John Wayne’s “The Cowboys” in 1972, according to the Associated Press.