Katherine Short, L.A. social worker and daughter of Martin Short, dies at 42

Actor Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 27, 2011, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Katherine Short, the daughter of actor and comedian Martin Short, has died. She was 42.

Her death was confirmed by her family.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” the family said in a statement. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

A law enforcement source told The Times that Short, an L.A. social worker, died by an apparent suicide.

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. More resources

