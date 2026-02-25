Ali Siddiq’s comedy proves that the best specials don’t need networks to get award nominations

Ali Siddiq is one hell of a storyteller. The laid-back Houston native has built a comedy career that spans more than 25 years, all based on being himself. All of his YouTube specials, including “Mondays, ” “ Rugged ” and his groundbreaking four-part comedy series “Domino Effect,” have racked up millions of views and his 2025 special “ My Two Sons” recently earned a nomination for a 2026 NAACP Image Award for variety series or special. It’s the first-ever independent special to be tapped for a major award nomination.

Still not a household name everywhere, Siddiq is steadily building that legacy. Despite his comedy specials having massive views, an insane tour schedule that includes his first arena, and plans to release three specials this year, he stays remarkably grounded. His motivation isn’t just about personal achievement, it’s rooted in love for his family, his hometown and the work he still has ahead. That calm confidence shines through in every performance too, where Siddiq is center stage, standing and/or possibly sitting, relying on lived experience rather than quick punch lines.

Is there something within a story where you’re like, oh yeah that’ll hit with the audience? Because your stand-up feels more one-on-one than the standard comedy special.

Ali Siddiq: I definitely progressed into this. At first I didn’t have my own cadence, so I was a little faster, and I was quicker with stories. But then, I slowed my pace down and I actually just tell the story that I want to. I don’t even think about what will resonate, I’m just such a natural human being that I sit in the pocket and talk like I normally talk. Because it’s really my day-to-day life. People have funny things happen to them throughout the day, and they just never really talk about it. So in my life, what I tend to say is, “OK, this story can probably lighten somebody’s ideology on what happened at this particular place.” Like, I’m at a funeral. We’re looking at my friend’s father and he turns to me and says, “My father would have never worn them socks.” OK, what?! So now, all I can think about is who put those socks on your father? He’s so mad at his stepmama for putting those socks on his father, and I’ve heard this before when people are like, that’s not what they want to be buried in! It triggers the same thought in other people like, oh yeah they buried my mom in a dress she wouldn’t have liked! So that’s a story I would tell versus, I’m gonna joke it up. It was funny at the point it was said!

I need to touch on “temporary amnesia” from “My Two Sons” because that really hit home. Are our parents stealing our childhood memories? I know these things happened!

I just think that’s our parents’ mechanism of saying, “I didn’t do everything right and I don’t want to remember it and I don’t want you to remind me.” I’ll say, “I clearly remember this!” My mom says, “No. Your mind is slipping.” I remember my mom told me my “cheese was slipping off my cracker.” I definitely remember this 100% and my sister confirmed, and my mom was still like, “NO!” I guess that’s another benefit of being a parent, you can change history. Some people add things to a story too because there are people from when you grew up who were successful for a long time, and then they start having kids and their kids come out with these “hardship stories.” I can’t wait for my son to say that he had it hard. Oh yes he did! He had it extremely hard! We went to this restaurant one time, and they were out of oysters! It was crazy for him! You should have seen the trauma he went through when we changed housekeepers! It was crazy! It was so rough getting all of those meals! The hardships! I thought we were spiraling down when we went out to eat once and they ran out of steak, so we had to have lamb! The hardships!

Ali Siddiq sometimes sits to deliver stand-up. (Photo from Ali Siddiq)

Gotta tell you, I’m so grateful you grew up to air out your life on stage, and on YouTube. Your viewership is bonkers. Are other platforms just kicking your door down?

They’re actually not. I have stuff on Hulu that I licensed to them, but because I’m not defined by networks, I’m not even looking for that network deal. I’m pretty cool with where I am and the only thing that they hold the power over is, they have the in on the awards. So with that, being nominated for an NAACP Image Award is a big thing, being the first independent ever nominated for a major award. And that’s the thing, I don’t think it should be “where the special resides,” it should be on the special. You know, if it’s special or not. People just vote the way that they vote so it’s not a thing that I harp on. I’m definitely trying to make strides for independents to be in the running for these major awards though because it’s like a shot in the arm! I was about to stop submitting and the NAACP Image Award gave me another boost in the arm! So now, I’ll go for the Grammys, Emmys and the Oscars next year. And seeing that the Oscars is coming to YouTube, why wouldn’t I be considered?

You should, and when you win, I’m sure your acceptance speech will be somewhat mortifying for your kids, so two wins. Getting nominated as an independent for an NAACP Image Award is so huge, and what a cool layer that it’s for “My Two Sons” so they’re included, albeit material-wise.

That’s one thing about being the type of parent that I am. I always wanted to make them feel included and special within my life because I’m gone so much in my career. I definitely want them to understand that I’m always thinking about them, so that’s a clear thing with them. I started off talking about my daughter too, so it’d only be right that I talk about my other kids, and I don’t think people realize how much classic stuff I have! Comedy Central has been running a story I said, an opinion of mine, for 10-15 years now. It comes out every year, and it’s the story about me talking about how terrible Father’s Day is. It comes out every single year so without fail, someone is mentioning it, Oprah is mentioning it, everybody is mentioning it! What’s crazy is it’s hard for me to have all of these mentions because I don’t want to be in the Epstein files!

Oh, you gotta check, he was a big comedy fan, but let’s go back one second to your NAACP nomination because it’s amazing and I feel like you’re being too humble.

They don’t care what I have to say! I’ve always been responsible with things that I say and how I carry myself, and I’m not in Hollywood or New York, so even though I’m in a big city like Houston, I’m still on the outskirts of almost everything. I’m rarely mentioned so when it happens, I’m always happy. People mention me like you all , Vulture, Deadline — you know people who really dig comedy mention me, and it’s a blessing. I remember early on in my career I would get passed over on things because I wasn’t partying with people. I’m a different guy when it comes to those things, so I’m always happy when people recognize my body of work. “Domino Effect” is the only four-part special ever in 100 years of comedy, first independent to get nominated, first independent to make it from his hometown, you know, I’m a lot of firsts, but when they start that Mount Rushmore of comedy, I won’t be mentioned.

Disagree, and not just because I enjoy the spelling of your name. And forget that mountain, I’m thinking, “Ali Day.”