‘Real Housewives’ star Mary Cosby’s son Robert Jr. dies at 23

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby, has died.

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby, died on Monday night. He was 23.

Mary Cosby confirmed her son’s death Wednesday on Instagram, writing that Robert Cosby Jr. “has been called home to the Lord.”

“Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace,” Mary Cosby wrote. “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Police initially responded to an overdose call, which turned into a death investigation, Salt Lake City Police Dept. public information officer Sgt. Greg Wilking told The Times. A medical examiner is investigating the cause of death, Wilking said.

Bravo, the network that airs the hit “Real Housewives” franchise, also released a statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mary’s beloved son, Robert Jr.,” the statement reads. “Mary is a cherished member of our family, and our thoughts, love, and deepest condolences are with her and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Cosby Jr.’s battles with mental health and substance abuse were a focal point of the reality show’s recent seasons. He had run-ins with the law in the months leading up to his death, most recently serving two months in jail before being released early this month.

Mary Cosby described her son as “the perfect child” on an episode of the show’s fifth season. “When he set his mind to do something, he would do it. He was like our prize. Very smart. Very advanced.”

“That’s the Robert I’m trying to reach,” Mary Cosby said. The mother and son spoke at length about Cosby Jr.’s drug addiction during the episode.

Mary Cosby was in tears as she learned that he began taking drugs, including Xanax, Molly, acid and cocaine, at 16.

“I can help you. I can try to help you, but you have to help yourself,” Mary Cosby told her son, wiping away tears, in the devastating episode.

Cosby Jr. revealed his struggles with depression, telling his mother that she’s “the only reason I didn’t kill myself.”

“You have to know I love you more than anything, more than anything in this world,” Mary Cosby responded. “You’re my friend, you’re my son, you’re my gift. God gave you to me. You’re the only thing that ever made me happy.”

Mary Cosby is an original cast member of “RHOSLC,” the 10th installment of the popular franchise that began airing in 2020. During the Season 6 reunion, which aired Jan. 20, Mary Cosby expressed concern over her son’s well-being and her fears that he would die.

At the time, Cosby Jr. was being held in Salt Lake County Metro Jail following a November arrest for violating a pretrial protective order against his now ex-wife, Alexiana Smokoff. He pleaded guilty that month to eight charges, including assault and trespassing.

The pair had secretly married in 2022, during the show’s fourth season. Smokoff filed for divorce from Cosby Jr. last November, following three years of marriage.

“I’m not worried about him,” Cosby said during the reunion. “At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m okay with it.”

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of “Real Housewives,” expressed his condolences on his Instagram story.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Cohen wrote. “My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr.”

“Real Housewives” stars shared messages of support in the comments section of Mary Cosby’s Instagram post.

Cynthia Bailey, who appeared in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” wrote that her “heart goes out to you and your family. I pray he is now resting in peace.”

Kyle Richards, who is on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” wrote that she is “so very sorry for your unimaginable loss. I’m holding you in my thoughts and prayers.”