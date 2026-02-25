Advertisement
Neve Campbell defends decision to reject ‘Scream 6’ salary offer, says she couldn’t live with herself

Neve Campbell talks on the phone and holds a gun in "Scream 7."
Neve Campbell helped cement the legacy of the decades-old “Scream” franchise before stepping away following a pay dispute. She’s back now for “Scream 7.”
(Jessica Miglio / Paramount Pictures)
Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
Staff Writer
Neve Campbell helped cement the “Scream” franchise’s legacy in the horror genre, which is why stepping away from the sixth movie was a difficult decision.

But it’s one the actor stands by, she told “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday, adding that she “didn’t think I could live with myself walking on set.”

Campbell, the original “Scream” queen, declined to return for the sixth film following a pay dispute.

“I just didn’t feel right. I just knew that my value to this franchise was bigger than what had been offered,” Campbell told the morning show. “For me, I needed to make that choice.”

Actress Neva Campbell poses at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Neve Campbell says she ‘couldn’t bear’ the idea of being ‘undervalued’ in ‘Scream 6’

Neve Campbell shed some more light on her decision to exit the ‘Scream’ franchise ahead of its sixth installment.

However, the actor is now back for “Scream 7” after securing a nearly $7-million deal, according to Variety.

The seventh installment is expected to open to a franchise-high $45 million to $50 million in North America this weekend, according to Variety.

But the film’s journey to the big screen wasn’t easy. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega led the sixth movie in lieu of Campbell, both of whom subsequently left the franchise in 2023. Director Christopher Landon also exited the movie shortly after.

Barrera was fired from the seventh film in late 2023 after sharing on social media pro-Palestinian statements regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Ortega then exited the film, citing her conflicting filming schedule for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

In “Scream 7,” Sidney Prescott is now a mom living a quiet family life; a “pretty bold choice” for the character, Campbell told “CBS Mornings,” “considering what happens to most of the people she loves, but she’s decided not to let her past dictate the way she’s going to live her life now.”

Campbell’s co-stars from the original film, along with fans of the franchise, were quick to voice their support for the actor’s decision in 2022. Matthew Lillard, who starred opposite Campbell, tweeted that the decision was “straight up sexism.”

“When I spoke out about it, it wasn’t really to sort of rally everybody,” Campbell said. “It was really just my truth at the time and the fact that people sort of got behind me, I got lovely support and that was really nice.”

Itzel Luna

