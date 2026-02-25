Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to 16 months for 2024 DUI arrest in La Quinta

Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for charges stemming from a 2024 DUI arrest.

The “Home Improvement” alum pleaded guilty to a felony DUI charge as part of a plea deal on Monday, according to multiple outlets. TMZ reports that Bryan admitted to an enhancement for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or higher — the legal limit is 0.08% — while People reports he also admitted to an enhancement related to having two prior DUI convictions. Enhancements result in harsher punishments for the charges, such as extra prison time.

Two other charges, including a misdemeanor for property damage, were reportedly dismissed.

Bryan, known for portraying the eldest of Tim Allen’s character’s three children on the long-running sitcom “Home Improvement,” was arrested Feb. 17, 2024, after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies stopped his vehicle on suspicion of being involved in a traffic collision, according to KESQ. He was then charged with a felony DUI and a contempt of court misdemeanor.

The actor, who also appeared in the 1996 comedy “First Kid,” was reportedly denied probation. He has credit for 57 days already served, so he will serve about 14 additional months for the sentence.

Bryan has had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years. In December, Bryan was arrested in Oregon on suspicion of violating his probation on a felony assault charge related to a previous domestic violence conviction. That arrest was his sixth in a five-year span. He was also arrested in Oct. 2024 on another felony DUI in Oklahoma.

People reports he is due in court in Lane County, Ore., on March 2 for a probation violation hearing related to the December arrest.