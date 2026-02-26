Crispin Glover denies model’s battery, fraud lawsuit as ‘meritless fabrication’

Actor Crispin Glover, photographed at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, is accused of battery, fraud and wrongful eviction by a model in a recent lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

“Back to the Future” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” actor Crispin Glover has pushed back against a lawsuit that accuses him of choking and filing a false police report against a former model who claims she was held captive as his “live in girlfriend” and “sex slave.”

The complaint, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges Glover, 61, “lured” the ex-model — identified in court documents as Jane Doe — from her native United Kingdom to live in his Los Angeles home and work for him as an assistant. The lawsuit accuses Glover of controlling behavior and of attacking Doe in March 2024 after an attempt to evict her from his home. Glover is being sued for an unspecified amount of damages over allegations of battery, fraud and wrongful eviction, among other counts.

“Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms,” a legal representative for Glover said in a statement on Thursday.

Court documents describe Doe as a 30-year-old woman with autism spectrum disorder who struck up a connection with Glover on social media in 2015. Over several years, Glover allegedly “persistently” messaged Doe, urging her to come to Los Angeles, and often made “strange advances.” Glover and Doe allegedly met for the first time in 2023 in Dresden, Germany, “where Mr. Glover showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection,” according to the complaint.

Doe had brushed off the actor’s behavior and wanted to remain in contact because he often spoke about the possibility of working together in entertainment. The suit claims that Glover, over a series of calls and other correspondences in 2023, “groomed” Doe with the idea of working in Hollywood and, in early 2024, “lured” her by promising her a home in his Los Angeles residence and work as an assistant. He allegedly “manipulated” her to stop paying rent for her home in the United Kingdom and encouraged her to sell her belongings or put them in storage so she could move to L.A.

Isolated from friends and family, Doe was “essentially at Mr. Glover’s whims” upon moving to Los Angeles, according to the lawsuit. She relied “entirely” on the actor, who allegedly tracked her whereabouts, controlled who she saw and discouraged her from leaving the home.

The complaint alleges Glover locked Doe, who is Muslim, out of his home on March 2, 2024, after she left to go to the mosque despite his refusal. “Mr. Glover was essentially trying to evict Jane Doe from his home without notice or warning of any kind,” according to the lawsuit.

Doe, “afraid of Mr. Glover’s angry and agitated state,” returned and attempted to reenter the home to retrieve her cats. That’s when Glover allegedly grabbed her neck and choked her “in a headlock.” The alleged attack left Doe with a wound and scar on her neck. The complaint includes an image of the described injuries.

The complaint said Glover also called police regarding the incident and had falsely identified Doe as “an unlawful intruder.” Additionally, Glover filed a request for a restraining order against Doe, though a judge dismissed the request because of a “lack of prosecution.”

In their statement, Glover’s lawyer offered a different take on the March 2024 incident, noting that the actor was “the victim of an unprovoked felony assault” by Doe. The attorney cited LAPD response and investigation, which they said led to the woman’s arrest.

“Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief,” the attorney said. “He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication.”

Doe alleges that Glover’s restraining order going public took a toll on her reputation and career. Additionally, Glover has allegedly continued to harass Doe, “renewing his efforts to manipulate her into a sexual relationship with him.”

“Jane Doe is still homeless and emotionally scarred from the traumatic events with Mr. Glover,” the lawsuit said.

Doe is also suing for malicious prosecution and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and seeks a jury trial.

Glover is an actor-filmmaker famous for portraying the father of Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” films. He is also known for films “River’s Edge,” “Wild at Heart,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and the television series “American Gods.”