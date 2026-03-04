Annabel Schofield, 1980s model who guest-starred on ‘Dallas,’ dies of cancer at 62

Annabel Schofield in 1989, when she was living in Los Angeles. The actor, model and boutique producer died Saturday after battling cancer.

Annabel Schofield, a model who was a fixture in 1980s L.A. nightlife and landed a guest-starring role in the 11th season of the CBS series “Dallas,” has died after a battle with cancer that spread to her brain. She was 62.

Schofield died Saturday in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which confirmed the news via model and designer Catalina Guirado.

“I hate asking for help,” she wrote in December on a GoFundMe campaign she organized apparently out of necessity. “I’ve done it so much, but I have no choice. I have no other means of support. The small amount I was left by my dad has gone a long time ago, and any unemployment I was due was eaten up by the pandemic. I know begging for help is not sustainable in the long term, but I’m praying this ENT doctor will be able to remove this large tumor and I’ll finally be able to get back to a normal life, and to start working again.”

The final update was from Jan. 18, after she had emergency surgery to remove that tumor, and her mood was one of momentary relief. Boldface names donating to the cause included composer Hans Zimmer, singer-songwriter Donovan Leitch and actor Lisa Edelstein.

Born in Llanelli, Wales, on Sept. 4, 1963, she was the daughter of movie producer John D. Schofield, whose credits included “As Good as It Gets” and “Jerry Maguire.” Schofield started modeling in London, a city she later described to Mirror80 as being on the cutting edge of 1980s fashion with “the New Romantics, the tail end of punk, Vivienne Westwood, Katharine Hamnett, Body Map, Buffalo style ... and all the resulting street styles.”

“[I]n London we ALL dressed up, both boys and girls all the time; especially for the clubs,” she told the retro-style outlet in 2012. “I really miss that sartorial creativity. Now it seems that girls just want to show as much flesh as possible.”

She worked with brands including Versace, Yves St. Laurent, Revlon, Avon and Levi’s, according to a biography posted in connection with a novel she wrote, and appeared on more than 60 magazine covers and in more than 120 TV commercials.

Schofield gained international recognition for a late ’80s jeans commercial that had her speeding through the desert in a black Ferrari, then screeching to a stop after spotting a strapping young man standing on the side of the road in jeans and a white T-shirt. Rolling down the passenger-side window, she said, “Excuse me. Are those Bugle Boy jeans you’re wearing?” Getting an affirmative answer, she told the man, “Thank you,” then rolled up her window and sped away, leaving him in the dust.

At the height of her modeling career, THR said, Schofield up and moved from London to L.A. She landed that “Dallas” guest-star gig in 1988. It was only her second acting credit, after a 1982 role in a movie about an adventurer who frees an aquatic monster that forces locals to sacrifice virgins. That movie, “Bloodtide,” was executive produced by her father.

As Laurel Ellis in the nighttime drama, Schofield entranced Clayton Farlow, played by Howard Keel. But there was no romance between their characters: In one episode, Laurel told matriarch Miss Ellie (Barbara Bel Geddes) — who would later marry Clayton — that Clayton was “almost a father figure” to her, and she had simply been trying to show him “what a wonderful man” he was. “Nothing ever happened between us,” Laurel told Miss Ellie.

Off the set of the hit series, “L.A. was having a moment” at that time, event producer David Rodgers told The Times in 2006. “Melrose Avenue was cool, Helmut Newton was out every night with Annabel Schofield, Greg Gorman, Herb Ritts, Sandra Bernhard, Barbara and Timothy Leary and Tina Chow. We saw a different mix then; it wasn’t just about celebrities. No one wore designer clothes. It was about, ‘Are you cool now?’”

Schofield’s other acting credits included lead roles in 1996’s “Exit in Red” with Mickey Rourke and “Midnight Blue” (1997) with Harry Dean Stanton and Dean Stockwell.

After the turn of the millennium, Schofield went behind the camera as a producer for several projects. She also worked as her father’s assistant on movies he executive produced including “The Brothers Grimm,” “Doom” and “How Do You Know.” The last was written and directed by James L. Brooks and starred Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Jack Nicholson.

She formed her own boutique production company, Bella Bene Productions, in 2010, and into September 2022 the company was working on short films, events and fashion campaigns, according to Schofield’s posts on Facebook.

That novel she wrote, by the way, was “The Cherry Alignment,” released in late 2013. The semi-autobiographical story “follows the roller-coaster life of the witty, uninhibited and gorgeous Angelika Douglas; a legendary ’80’s supermodel, actress and full-time bon vivant.” Amazon has it filed under “Erotica,” in the “Humorous” sub-category.

Schofield’s friends remembered her fondly, leaving tributes on Instagram over the weekend.

“She was beautiful inside and out: a model, actress, producer, animal lover, warm and weird in the best way possible,” writer and friend Merle Ginsberg wrote Sunday on social media. “She will be so missed. But at least she won’t suffer anymore.”

“RIP Annabel Schofield — an old friend and a truly gifted, beautiful British actress and top model whose career in print, television and film took her from the UK to Hollywood,” British TV producer, journalist and entertainment personality Sean Borg wrote Sunday. “You fought so hard, Annabel. You had such a special light about you. You will be missed by so many. Fly high and rest in peace.”