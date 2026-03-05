Britney Spears, ‘celebrity,’ arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County

Britney Spears, seen accepting an award in 2018, was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County on suspicion of DUI.

Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura on suspicion of DUI, according to online records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Spears, 44, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 Wednesday night and booked around 3 a.m. Thursday. Her car was impounded, and she was released just after 6 a.m.

The pop star’s occupation was listed as “celebrity.”

Spears has a May 4 hearing date set in Ventura County Superior Court in Ventura.

The Times was not immediately able to reach a representative for Spears on Thursday morning. The pop singer was previously arrested in 2007 in Los Angeles County, shortly after her divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized. She was charged with misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run and driving without a license.

The prosecution was dropped in October 2008 after a jury split 10-2 in favor of acquittal.