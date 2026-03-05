Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The Republican opening for California governor, a virus with no treatment hits the state and more big stories
Britney Spears, ‘celebrity,’ arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County

Britney Spears speaking at a microphone while holding an award trophy
Britney Spears, seen accepting an award in 2018, was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County on suspicion of DUI.
(Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Follow

Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura on suspicion of DUI, according to online records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Spears, 44, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 Wednesday night and booked around 3 a.m. Thursday. Her car was impounded, and she was released just after 6 a.m.

The pop star’s occupation was listed as “celebrity.”

Britney Spears smiles in a black hat in 2003

Music

Britney Spears’ highs and lows — a timeline from ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ to her tell-all memoir

Britney Spears’ career is inextricable from her personal life. Take a look back at her life and body of work through past coverage and excerpts from her memoir.

Spears has a May 4 hearing date set in Ventura County Superior Court in Ventura.

The Times was not immediately able to reach a representative for Spears on Thursday morning. The pop singer was previously arrested in 2007 in Los Angeles County, shortly after her divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized. She was charged with misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run and driving without a license.

The prosecution was dropped in October 2008 after a jury split 10-2 in favor of acquittal.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

