Winner of Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ arrested on suspicion of child rape, sexual battery charges

“Outlast” contestant Paul Preece Jr., second to right, was arrested last week in Knox County, Tenn., on suspicion of child rape and sexual battery.

An inaugural winner of Netflix’s “Outlast” survival competition series is facing charges for alleged child rape and sexual battery.

Paul Preece Jr., one of the three men who secured victory in the series’ debut season in 2023, was arrested Friday in Knox County, Tenn. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office database shows Preece was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery, rape of a child and attempted rape of a child. Preece, 51, did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office set Preece’s bond for $150,000. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

When “Outlast” debuted in 2023, Preece was one of 16 contestants battling harsh Alaskan winter elements for a grand prize of $1 million. Netflix’s fan site, Tudum, described the Tennessee-based Preece as a longtime hunter and fisherman who said he “passes on his love for the outdoors by teaching skills to youth and novice hunters each season.” He said at the time he felt his childhood struggles with homelessness in eastern Kentucky informed his survival capabilities.

“I believe Alaska will throw everything she has at me, but I’ve been unknowingly preparing for this all my life,” he said.

Preece and fellow contestants Nick Radner and Seth Lueker emerged victorious in the Season 1 finale, splitting the grand prize. “Outlast” returned for its second season in 2024 and was renewed in February 2025 for a third.