Miley Cyrus transforms back into Hannah Montana in trailer for 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus is proving you can always find your way back home.

The singer talks about her time as Hannah Montana in the trailer for the upcoming “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary” special. In the Disney show, Cyrus played Miley Stewart, a high school student by day who would don a blond wig and become pop star Hannah Montana at night.

In the sneak peek, Cyrus wears a Hannah Montana-style outfit and visits sets re-created from the original show — including the Stewart family living room and Hannah’s rotating closet — saying, “I’m already getting emotional.”

Alex Cooper, host of the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” tells Cyrus, “This show defined a generation.” Cooper will moderate the special, which will be released March 24 on Disney+, exactly 20 years after the show premiered on Disney Channel, where it aired for four seasons.

In the trailer, Cyrus is also seen dancing with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who played her dad on the show, and looking through a photo album with her mother, Tish Cyrus.

When the special was announced in February, Cyrus explained in a press release that this was her way of “celebrating and thanking the fans” who have supported her over the last 20 years.

‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” said Cyrus. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”

Disney teased that the special will include previously unreleased archival footage, while revisiting the show’s most memorable music and moments.

“‘Hannah Montana’ opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a press statement. “Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”