Jack Osbourne welcomes his fifth baby girl, and names her after dad Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne smiling in casual attire with a short haircut and facial hair
Jack Osbourne on Wednesday announced the arrival of his fifth child, another daughter. She’s his second with wife Aree Osbourne.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
Jack Osbourne on Wednesday announced the addition of another Ozzy Osbourne to the late rocker’s clan.

“Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” the father of five wrote on social media, including a brief black-and-white video showing a stuffed bat and a decent portion of a newborn baby.

“She’s arrived and she’s perfect,” he added in an Instagram story.

The new Ozzy — named after her paternal grandfather, the former Black Sabbath frontman who died of a heart attack last July — clocked in a week ago at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and 19 inches long, according to the photo. She was born at 8:49 a.m. March 5.

In the baby department, it’s been all estrogen for the “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” contestant. Ozzy the Younger is Jack’s kiddo No. 5 after the media personality welcomed three daughters with entrepreneur ex-wife Lisa Stelly and a fourth with current wife Aree Osbourne, née Gearhardt, an interior designer.

“our ozzy matilda osbourne has arrived earthside,” Aree wrote in an Instagram story welcoming her second child. She and Sharon Osbourne posted the same images that Jack did, though Aree slipped in an extra one showing herself and the baby in matching jammies.

Jack Osbourne and Stelly were married from October 2012, after their first child was born, until they separated in May 2018. He and Aree got engaged in 2021 and then married “secretly” at the San Ysidro Ranch in September 2023, a little more than a year after welcoming daughter Maple. Daughters Pearl, Andy and Minnie are 13, 10 and 8, respectively.

The actor and producer, who spent his teens on the small screen in the 2002-2005 reality series “The Osbournes,” announced in December that he and Aree were expecting again, after he was eliminated from “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.”

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

