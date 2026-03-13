Lil Nas X sends love to fans as lawyer seeks diversion in LAPD battery case

Lil Nas X, pictured at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards, appeared Thursday at a courthouse in Los Angeles for the latest hearing in his police battery case.

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Grammy winner Lil Nas X returned to a Los Angeles courthouse Thursday seeking a different route to the end of his police battery case.

The 26-year-old “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby” singer (real name Montero Hill) appeared in front of a Los Angeles County judge as his attorney, Christy O’Connor, expressed her intentions to file a motion for diversion, Rolling Stone reported. O’Connor reportedly asked the judge to delay the musician’s case so it could be transferred to an unspecified diversion program, which could keep her client from serving jail time.

O’Connor did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation Friday. Lil Nas X is due back in court for another hearing April 6.

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Lil Nas X was hospitalized and arrested in August after he was seen strolling in only his underwear and white boots through Studio City. The singer received treatment at a nearby hospital for a possible overdose, but had also been accused of assaulting a police officer. He was charged with four felony counts — three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer — related to the incident. Police allege the singer assaulted the officers who were trying to take him into custody. At least three were injured, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said in August.

Lil Nas X, who pleaded not guilty to all counts last year, shared a message to fans upon his latest court appearance.

“I really love and I miss you and I appreciate your support so much,” he told media outside the courthouse, according to video shared by Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon. “I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys.”