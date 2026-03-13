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Entertainment & Arts

Palestinian star of Oscars contender ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ to miss ceremony due to travel ban

Three woman bend over a man looking at a cellphone in a scene from a movie
“The Voice of Hind Rajab” actor Motaz Malhees, center, said on social media that he is “not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship.”
(Venice Film Festival)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • “The Voice of Hind Rajab” actor Motaz Malhees says Trump’s travel ban against Palestinians prohibits him from attending the Oscars on Sunday.
  • “Our story is bigger than any barrier, and it will be heard,” he says on social media.

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” a heartbreaking retelling of the efforts to save a 6-year-old Palestinian girl amid Israel’s attacks on Gaza, will be honored at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday — without one of its star players.

Actor Motaz Malhees, who stars in the film as Red Crescent dispatcher Omar, confirmed Thursday that he will be absent from the festivities because of President Trump’s travel ban against Palestinians. “I had the honor of playing one of the lead roles in a story the world needed to hear,” Malhees said on Instagram, “but I will not be there.”

“I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship,” he added.

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Director Kaouther Ben Hania for the Oscar-nominated international feature "The Voice of Hind Rajab".

Awards

For its director, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ ensures its subject’s words ‘will echo’

Kaouther Ben Hania scuttled plans for another project to make her Oscar-nominated international feature about the human toll of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Trump announced his widened travel ban in December, noting his decision to “fully restrict and limit the entry of individuals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority,” along with people from countries including South Sudan and Syria. The president issued the order months after he presented his 20-point peace plan for the Gaza strip — efforts that some Palestinians feel have been now brushed aside amid U.S. and Israeli attacks against Iran.

Malhees said in his post that the restriction “hurts” but offered his followers and supporters a kernel of truth: “You can block a passport. You cannot block a voice.”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, is nominated in the international feature category. The film is set in a Red Crescent call center in Ramallah and centers the 70-minute phone recording of Hind’s pleas for help as she waits with her family in a trapped car for emergency responders. She and two medics dispatched to her location were killed in February 2024 in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

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The Voice of Hind Rajab
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‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ re-creates a rescue mission with the real pleas of a terrified girl

Dramatizing a real-life incident with a tense one-location framework, the movie deploys a horrifying audio recording and the well-meaning efforts of actors.

The film earned the grand jury prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Though unable to celebrate the film at the Oscars on Sunday, Malhees said he stands “with pride and dignity” and that his “spirit will be with the Voice of Hind Rajab that night.”

“Our story is bigger than any barrier, and it will be heard,” he said.

A representative for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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As Malhees publicized his absence, fellow stars including Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and Emmy-nominated “Succession” star Arian Moayed rallied in support.

“Your work in the film and the film itself are both incredible and will live on forever,” Ahmed commented.

“You are brilliant, azizam,” Moayed replied to Malhees. “And this is heartbreaking and unjust.”

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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