Michael B. Jordan pops in and then out of an In-N-Out after lead actor Oscars win

Michael B. Jordan won the lead actor Oscar on Sunday for his portrayal of twins Smoke and Stack in “Sinners.”

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Michael B. Jordan was all about sharing the love Sunday night, giving unsuspecting fans a thrill when he swung by an In-N-Out Burger with his lead actor Oscar after the Academy Awards.

And we’re not talking the In-N-Out typically served to the beautiful people at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Nope. Jordan showed up at an actual In-N-Out location, much to the delight of the burger lovers and paparazzi who swarmed the restaurant with him.

Awards The best dressed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party The best fashion from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet, including Jessica Alba, Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Rodrigo, Sarah Paulson and Colman Domingo.

A first-time nomination was the charm for Jordan, who began his career around the turn of the millennium. The newbie nominee won the trophy out of the gate for his portrayal of twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s juke joint-and-vampires movie “Sinners.”

Michael B. Jordan hit up the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after his In-N-Out stop. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

In viral videos of the visit, Jordan could be seen posing for the crowd, autographing an In-N-Out hat for one of the employees and sitting down at a table to dive into what appeared to be a double-double with cheese, with a pile of fries on the side. Fans stood on tables and booths, TMZ reported, to get a glimpse of the newly minted winner. There was a ton of cheering, then Jordan reportedly made a quick exit after a few bites.

The burger stop appeared to come after Jordan got his Oscar engraved at the Governors Ball, where he may have taken a pass on the chicken nuggets with caviar and smoked salmon with caviar on Oscar-shaped crackers. The double-double had no caviar, which was probably a good thing.

The actor did change from the formal black ensemble he wore to the show and to the restaurant into a brown double-breasted suit with a white shirt and black tie for the Vanity Fair party.

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He was likely hungry after the ceremony, where folks in the audience had to make do during the show with a “Moderately Happy Meal™” from host Conan O’Brien. The snacks, which are traditionally left under the seats every year, included a box of candy — we heard Junior Mints and Raisinets — a small bag of Skinny Pop popcorn and water in a metal bottle.

Jordan had good company among the lead actor Oscar nominees, who also included Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura. His win came after a recent lead actor upset at the Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards.

Coogler’s win for original screenplay was a first also, though his three nominations this time around came after a 2021 best picture nod for “Judas and the Black Messiah” and one in 2023 for original song — the writer-director co-wrote “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

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“Sinners,” the Oscars’ most nominated film ever, came away with four wins out of the 16 categories it was up for: In addition to Coogler and Jordan’s wins, Autumn Durald Arkapaw took home the trophy for cinematography (the first woman to win in that category) and Ludwig Göransson did the same for the score.