Everything you need to know about ‘Dune 3,’ which Timothée Chalamet calls ‘a true act of cinema’

Zendaya was among the stars of “Dune: Part Three” who attended a trailer launch for the movie.

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There’s still nine months to go before audiences can return to Arrakis. Until then, Warner Bros. has released a trailer to hold us over.

“Dune: Part Three,” which takes place nearly two decades after the events of the sequel, promises more political upheaval, introduces a ruthless new villain and teases Paul and Chani’s future child, according to a trailer released Monday.

“Dune” stars Zendaya and Javier Bardem joined Denis Villeneuve to preview the trailer for the conclusion to his famed sci-fi trilogy. New cast members Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson were also in attendance at the AMC event while Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Jason Momoa sent video messages.

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“It’s a trailer launch? It looks like a premiere,” Villeneuve said during the event, which included a Q&A with the cast and was met by thunderous applause from the audience.

Zendaya, who stars in the films as Chani, a Fremen warrior, expressed excitement about the upcoming film, saying the “movies have meant so much to me over the years. I’ve literally been able to grow up in my entire 20s doing them, and so they have such a special place in my heart.”

Here’s everything to know about “Dune: Part Three.”

Review ‘Dune: Part Two’ stirs its sands darkly, deepening a sci-fi masterpiece in our midst Stirring and sublimely epic, the conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s atmospheric first half climaxes with a showdown between Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler.

What is ‘Dune 3’ about?

The trilogy’s final installment picks up 17 years after the second movie, though the trailer hints at continued war and political turmoil in Arrakis and beyond.

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Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, is dealing with the consequences of defeating the Harkonnens and becoming emperor, struggling with his role as the Fremen’s messiah.

The trailer hints at a possible future child between Paul and Chani. The pair, who are introduced as potential love interests in the first movie, were split up at the end of the second film, with Paul marrying Princess Irulan, played by Pugh, in a political move to ensure his ascension to the throne.

In the trailer, Chani asks Paul, “If we have a girl, what will we name her?” hinting at a possible reconciliation. In a pre-recorded video played during the event, Pugh addressed the love triangle, and asked Zendaya what her character thinks of Irulan’s marriage to Paul.

“You guys will just have to see for yourself what happens, because it’s quite the journey,” Zendaya said during the event.

At the heart of the third movie, Villenueve said, is a love story, adding that “the heartbeat of the film is still the relationship between Paul and Chani,” according to Deadline.

The trailer also offers a sneak peek at continued battles in the universe, even years after Paul, the “chosen one,” becomes emperor.

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Jason Momoa returns as Hayt in “Dune: Part Three,” a clone of Duncan Idaho. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

When will ‘Dune 3’ be released?

The final installment of the trilogy will hit theaters Dec. 18.

“Dune: Part Three” is inspired by “Dune Messiah,” the second novel in Frank Herbert’s “Dune” series. The first two films were adapted from the first novel.

Villeneuve had planned to temporarily step away from the “Dune” universe, but “felt a responsibility to finish the story” after seeing audience excitement for the second film, which was released in 2024, he said during the trailer launch. The first two movies were box-office hits, collectively grossing more than $1.1 billion worldwide. “Part Two” won two Oscars, and the first film earned six Oscars out of 10 nominations, primarily in the technical categories.

The third film “is a very different movie,” Villeneuve said during Monday’s event.

“It’s a good idea to come back to those worlds, not by nostalgia, but by urgency,” he said. “If the first movie was contemplation — a boy exploring a new world — and the second one is a war movie, this one is a thriller. It is action-packed and tense. More muscular.”

Robert Pattinson plays shape-shifting villain Scytale in “Dune: Part Three.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

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What have ‘Dune’ stars said about the film?

The trailer’s exclusive screening was introduced via a video message by Chalamet, who said Villeneuve’s third film is “a true act of cinema.”

“This film would not exist without the master of cinema, the great artist that is Denis Villeneuve,” Chalamet said. “I’m not alone in saying thank you to Denis for his dedication in bringing the ‘Dune’ films to life — and now the ‘Dune’ trilogy to life.”

Momoa, who starred in the first film as Duncan Idaho before his character was killed off, will be back in the third installment, he announced in a video at the event. Taylor-Joy, who had a brief cameo in the second movie, will return as Paul’s younger sister Alia.

Pattinson will take on the role of shape-shifting villain Scytale. Pattinson said he got the job just months after he asked Zendaya how he could join the “Dune” cast while on set filming their black comedy “The Drama.” (The A24 movie opens April 3.)

“Everybody wants to work with Denis. He’s a master,” Pattinson said during the event. “When you see the scope and scale and ambition of these movies, like on set, you get why they feel like this on the screen. It’s just extraordinary.”