Kiki Shepard, entertainer and longtime co-host of ‘Showtime at the Apollo,’ dies at 74

Kiki Shepard, the entertainer best known for co-hosting the variety series “Showtime at the Apollo,” died Monday of a heart attack, a representative confirmed.

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Kiki Shepard, the actor and entertainer best known for co-hosting the syndicated variety show “Showtime at the Apollo,” has died. She was 74.

LaShirl Smith, a representative for Shepard, confirmed her client’s death, writing in an Instagram post Tuesday that the loss “hurts an awful lot.” Shepard died Monday in Los Angeles after a heart attack, Smith confirmed to TMZ. On Tuesday, Smith honored Shepard with a video collage of their shared moments over the years, lamenting she will no longer be able to speak with her friend “three/four times a day everyday at least for an hour or two.”

“Rest easy cousin, heaven got a good one,” Smith said in her post.

The Texas native, born in July 1951, co-hosted “Showtime at the Apollo” from 1987 to 2002. During her tenure, she shared the stage with a variety of co-hosts including Steve Harvey, Sinbad and Mo’Nique, introducing a range of musical acts at the historic theater in Harlem. The Apollo honored Shepard on its marquee Tuesday, remembering her as a “true Apollo legend.”

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“Together, [the hosts] carried the electrifying spirit of our legendary stage into living rooms across the nation, introducing rising stars, celebrating icons, and making millions feel Harlem from wherever they were,” the theater said on Instagram, “reminding the world that we have always been a place where Black excellence takes center stage.”

More than a host, Shepard had an entertainment career that included TV appearances — among them “Baywatch,” “A Different World,” “NYPD Blue” and “Grey’s Anatomy” — and a handful of stints as a choreographer. An alumna of what was then called North Texas State University and Howard University, Shepard also had a minor role in “The Wiz.”

Her television credits include “Thunder in Paradise,” “Baywatch Nights,” “Family Law,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and the 2025 series “Highly Favored.” Shepard also pursued a career on stage, appearing in Broadway productions of “Bubbling Brown Sugar,” “Reggae” and “Porgy and Bess.”

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Beyond entertainment, Shepard devoted herself to raising awareness for sickle cell anemia after a friend died of the affliction. In 2006, she founded the Kis Foundation, an organization that seeks to support sickle cell disease patients and their families, following years of other advocacy efforts.

“KiKi believed that compassion, community, and education could change lives. Her voice uplifted countless individuals who often felt unseen, and her work created lasting pathways for hope, resources, and understanding for those living with this disease,” Shepard’s family said in a statement to ABC7.

To daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd, the beloved “Showtime at the Apollo” personality “was the life of every party” who had a welcoming and warm presence.

“Kiki I am devastated that you are gone, but I am rejoicing because you LIVED and you lived boldly and joyfully,” the “Sherri” host wrote in an Instagram tribute.

“Your love of God was evident and I know you are having a ball up there,” she added.

Mo’Nique and Jackée Harry also honored Shepard’s life and legacy on Instagram. “Rest easy, my dear sweet friend,” comedian Harry said, “I’ll carry you with me always.”