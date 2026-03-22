Chappell Roan responds to Jorginho’s accusations that singer’s actions left girl in tears

Chappell Roan, at the Grammys in February, says she didn’t send a security guard to castigate the family of soccer star Jorginho.

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A soccer star has accused a pop star of making the daughter of a movie star cry.

Chappell Roan — who, in recent years, called out fans’ “creepy behavior” and said she “pumped the brakes” on fame to protect her own privacy — was accused over the weekend by soccer star Jorginho of rough treatment of his family.

Roan (letting up on the brakes?) headlined Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend, and Jorginho was in attendance along with his wife and child. While there, as outlined by People, the footballer said the 11-year-old was thrilled to see the singer while they were dining at their São Paulo hotel. The girl walked by the 28-year-old “Pink Pony Club” singer’s table “to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything,” he wrote.

Although he didn’t name the girl, his wife, Catherine Harding, shares an 11-year-old with Jude Law. Harding, aka Cat Cavelli, is a singer-songwriter and native of Ireland.

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Jorginho of Brazil’s Flamengo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal, from the penalty spot, during the Recopa Sudamericana second leg final soccer match against Argentina’s Lanus in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (Bruna Prado/AP)

Jorginho alleged that, after the girl sat down, a “large security guard” came over and interrupted their breakfast to generally make their lives miserable. The guard allegedly told the girl’s mother “she shouldn’t allow [her] daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

The girl was “extremely shaken and cried a lot,” said Jorginho, a player for the Brazilian club Flamengo whose legal name is Jorge Luiz Frello Filho.

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Jorginho knows what it’s like to be famous and have fans. (Jude Law also has a little experience in that department.)

Jorginho told his nearly 5 million Instagram followers that he knew what it was like when fans didn’t respect boundaries, and “[w]hat happened there was not that.”

On Sunday, Roan responded on Instagram. She said the guard was not her personal security and that no one — including a starry-eyed 11-year-old girl — had bothered her.

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. ... They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything.”

“I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children.”

She expressed her regrets to the girl and her mom. A representative for the artist did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for further comment.

Roan has shown that she’s not afraid to speak out when she does feel a fan has overstepped. This incident follows an episode earlier this month in Paris when the singer filmed herself in selfie mode as a swarm of people shouted behind her.

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“I’m just trying to go to dinner,” she tells the camera in a video captured by an onlooker, “and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me.”

Even as she calmly reprimands them, one man continues to ask for her autograph.