Celine Dion expected to make concert return after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s all coming back to Celine Dion.

The French Canadian singer may be making her return to concert performances this fall, according to Variety. In 2022, Dion canceled her North American tour due to muscle spasms and later revealed that her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, an autoimmune neurological disorder, would prevent her from performing.

Montreal newspaper La Presse reported that fans were speculating Dion would return to the stage, after Parisians spotted posters referencing titles of Dion’s songs like “Power of Love” and “Pour Que tu M’aimes Encore” throughout the city. La Presse also reported that Dion will likely perform two concerts a week throughout September and October at the Paris La Défense Arena, a venue that seats 40,000 spectators.

Dion has not headlined her own show since her Courage World Tour in 2020, which was postponed and then canceled due to her health issues. She sang an emotional cover of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. Last November, she performed her songs “I’m Alive” and “The Power of Love” during the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Music Céline Dion demonstrates how stiff-person syndrome has affected her voice Céline Dion says that she’s determined to return to the stage despite diagnosis and that she’s fighting the illness for her sons and love of performing.

The singer publicized her battle with SPS in her 2024 documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion.” In the film, Dion discussed how she’d been experiencing health issues for 17 years before her diagnosis. SPS affected Dion’s ability to sing by causing a strain on her vocal cords, making her voice sound more nasal.

“Sometimes I would point my microphone towards the audience and I would make them sing it. There’s moments where I cheated and I tapped on the microphone, like it was the microphone’s fault,” Dion explained in her documentary.

Even with her diagnosis, the singer made it clear in her documentary that she intended to continue pursuing her love of music.

Advertisement

“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl, but I won’t stop.”

Dion’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. La Défense Arena declined to comment.