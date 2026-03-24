‘13 Going On 30’ is getting a Netflix reboot: Here’s everything we know

The new “13 Going On 30” on Netflix will star Emily Bader and Logan Lerman.

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Less than 30 years after “13 Going On 30” made legions of young millennials want to be “big-time magazine editors,” the classic rom-com is getting a reboot.

Jennifer Garner, who starred in the 2004 original as the 30, flirty and thriving Jenna Rink opposite Mark Ruffalo’s Matt “Matty” Flamhaff, is executive producing the project. “People We Meet on Vacation” star Emily Bader and Logan Lerman, known for “Oh, Hi!” and “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” will star in the reboot.

Brett Haley, who directed Netflix’s “People We Meet on Vacation,” will reunite with Bader to helm the project.

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In a statement to “Deadline,” Haley said, “’13 Going On 30’ is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility.”

“Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful,” Haley continued. “I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

In case you missed it (or were living under a rock in 2004), our former Los Angeles Times film critic Manohla Dargis wrote of the film: “Another iteration on the apparently indestructible body-switching premise, ’13 Going On 30’ closely adheres to the essential gimmick and learning curve introduced to superior effect in the 1988 hit ‘Big.’

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“After a disastrous birthday party and a foolish wish to become ‘30, flirty and thriving’ (some alliterative propaganda she’s read in a fashion magazine), Jenna wakes one morning to discover that she’s metamorphosed into an older, taller, somewhat curvier version of herself. Now played by Garner, the wild-eyed teenager comes face to face with a wish fulfillment of a life that comes with a designer Manhattan apartment, an executive position at a slick women’s magazine, a hockey-star boyfriend who likes to strip to Vanilla Ice, and row upon row of designer shoes.”

While mum’s the word on plot specifics, the script for the reboot is by Hannah Marks, who penned and directed “Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,” with revisions by Flora Greeson, who wrote “The High Note.”

Once news of the reboot broke online, social media chatter picked up, with fans speculating which eras the film may be set in. If, like the original, the protagonist wakes up as a 30-year-old in today’s modern world, some worry the flick won’t be as lighthearted as the original.

One user on Threads said, “The concept of a 13 Going on 30 where a teenager in 2009 now wakes up in THIS reality in her 30s feels like horror not romcom.”