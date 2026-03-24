Taylor Frankie Paul says her daughter is forced to relive incident after video leaked

Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul says her daughter is having to relive a domestic dispute incident after leaked video went viral.

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Taylor Frankie Paul might have whiplash in the wake of a leaked video that derailed her “Bachelorette” debut, but she says her kids are also feeling the sting.

Last week, the embattled reality TV star was gearing up for Sunday’s launch of “The Bachelorette” when a video of a 2023 domestic dispute between Paul and Dakota Mortensen (her then-boyfriend and the father of her youngest son) was leaked to TMZ.

Paul’s initial claim to fame was launching #MomTok in 2020, which precipitated the 2024 Hulu series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Although the incident was documented both in court records and on the first season of the reality series (a portion of Paul’s arrest was shown via police bodycam in Episode 1), the recently leaked video showed some of the altercation.

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Paul is seen arguing with Mortensen, she is filmed kicking toward him, and throwing metal barstools across the room toward him. Paul’s daughter was on the couch at the time of the altercation, and toward the end of the video, she is heard crying while Mortensen says, “Stop throwing stuff and help your daughter.”

Paul later pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, and four other charges were dropped.

As the leaked video made its way across the internet, content creators jumped to post commentary. Tiktok user @turtzc posted a take slamming Mortensen for allegedly leaking the video on their son’s 2nd birthday. “The fact that Dakota did this to the mother of his child on his child’s birthday tells you everything you need to know about Dakota,” he said.

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Paul replied to the video, writing, “Worst part is my daughter having to relive and see it all over again years later after extensive work with her and apologies to her about that night.”

She added that her son’s birthday was “taken from him.”

Mortensen has denied that he leaked the video. He told ET that his “No. 1 priority” is protecting his and Paul’s son.

Paul spoke with the outlet and said, “I’ve never touched my children, so for me to see those headlines has been heartbreaking. I’m all for taking responsibility for my own life and actions. There is more to the story, and it just sucks to be known as the crazy girl.”

To make matters worse, reports surfaced that Paul and Mortensen were involved in another dispute in late February. Utah’s Draper City Police Department confirmed that there is an open investigation. As a result of the inquiry, Paul has temporarily lost custody of Ever, the son she shares with Mortensen.

Television We talked to ‘Bachelorette’ Taylor Frankie Paul. Then reality hit pause on her TV career The influencer and reality star was on the precipice of making her debut on the dating series before the latest crossover attempt by a member of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ was derailed. What happens now?

Last week, Paul sat down with “Good Morning America” shortly after the video leaked and news that production on “Secret Lives” had paused.

Paul said it was “hard to say” how she envisioned her future on the show.

“It’s hard to see past this,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie. In this moment it’s just so heavy when your life is broadcast out there in these headlines. It’s like the end of the world. That’s what it feels like. ... I will say I’ve been here before, and I got through it and, you know, shared my story and my light. So I’m hoping that I can do that again.”

