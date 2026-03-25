‘Harry Potter’ TV series gets magical trailer and release date

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The boy who lived is back.

HBO on Wednesday revealed the release date and released a trailer for its new “Harry Potter” series offering the first glimpse into the new version of Hogwarts, the fictional school for young wizards and witches. The show will premiere on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

The show, written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, was initially set to debut in 2027. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes. It is intended to be a “faithful adaptation” of author J.K. Rowling’s popular book series, Warner Bros. Discovery said in 2023 when announcing the series. Rowling will also serve as an executive producer.

In an effort to introduce the “Harry Potter” franchise to younger audiences, the reboot will feature a new cast of newcomers, with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

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Other cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Essiedu told the Sunday Times in a recent interview that he has received racist abuse, including death threats, since being cast as Snape, the secretive potions professor originally played by the late Alan Rickman .

A decade ago, Noma Dumezweni was subjected to similar racist backlash when she was cast as adult Hermione Granger in the West End production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

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Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers Music, the composer collective he founded, will compose a new score for the series.