Police are investigating a third domestic violence claim against Taylor Frankie Paul

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul is being investigated by police over a third domestic violence allegation.

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Police are investigating allegations of a third domestic violence incident involving reality TV stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, a police spokesperson told The Times on Tuesday.

According to the West Jordan Police Department in Utah, Mortensen filed a report against Paul in February alleging a domestic violence incident took place two years prior, in “early-mid 2024.”

A spokesperson for the department told The Times that police were working on gathering and verifying information and trying to interview those involved. They have spoken with Mortensen and are trying to arrange an interview with Paul.

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No charges have been filed, as the investigation is ongoing and the case is still active.

Separately, Utah’s Draper Police Department has confirmed it is also looking into a report involving the former couple.

As a result of the inquiry, Paul has temporarily lost custody of Ever, the son she shares with Mortensen. According to court documents reviewed by The Times, Paul was not granted visitation with their son, and a temporary protective order was issued against Paul on March 20.

Paul, famous for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” was set to lead Season 22 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” The hit reality dating competition had wrapped production and was slated to premiere last Sunday but was nixed after a leaked video of a 2023 domestic dispute between Paul and Mortensen made its way across the internet.

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Mortensen has denied that he leaked the video to TMZ.

Although the incident was documented both in court records and on the first season of “Mormon Wives” (a portion of Paul’s arrest was shown via police body camera in Episode 1), the recently leaked video clip showed part of the altercation, in which Paul throws metal barstools across the room toward Mortensen.

An extended body-cam video of Paul’s arrest also has been released.

In the extended footage, Paul claims that Mortensen pushed her in the garage and that she peed her pants out of fear.

Representatives for Mortensen did not respond to a request for comment.

Television We talked to ‘Bachelorette’ Taylor Frankie Paul. Then reality hit pause on her TV career The influencer and reality star was on the precipice of making her debut on the dating series before the latest crossover attempt by a member of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ was derailed. What happens now?

According to NBC, Salt Lake County Dist. Atty. Sim Gill said in a statement Tuesday that his office “requested all the investigative material to screen the most recent allegations for charges” and confirmed that his office was looking into a case submitted by Draper police.

Gill added in the statement: “We made the request because of the potential that if charges are filed, they could be enhanced due to a prior plea in abeyance to a domestic violence offense.”

A spokesperson for Paul told The Times in a statement released last week that “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.

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“Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

