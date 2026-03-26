‘King’ Combs, Raven Tracy’s mansion target of burglars; ‘Diddy’s’ son, girlfriend weren’t home

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The home of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Christian “King” Combs and his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, was the target of burglars Thursday morning.

The couple was in Bali when police were summoned to their Porter Ranch home Thursday morning, according to a source familiar with the incident. Neighbors called police around 12:45 a.m. after they heard what they believed were shots fired in the 11900 block of Churchill Way in the affluent San Fernando Valley neighborhood. According to law enforcement, the commotion was actually a window being smashed near the rear patio of the $3-million residence.

King Combs, the 27-year-old rapper, model and son of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, resides at the 5,400-square-foot property with girlfriend Tracy, a 31-year-old influencer and fashion entrepreneur.

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Images of at least two people were captured on security cameras, a law enforcement source told The Times. It’s unclear if Combs and Tracy were targeted, or if the suspects were casing homes in the area. When police arrived, all suspects had fled the area. Police investigators told Fox 11 that nothing was stolen.

A source close to Combs told The Times that this was the second recent burglary attempt at the property. The first went down during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial last summer.

The attempted break-in is the most recent in a string of high-profile home invasions, although it is unclear whether the incidents are related. Earlier this month, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Rachel Zoe’s Bel-Air mansion was broken into while she was out of town.

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The reality TV personality and fashion designer was in Las Vegas for the opening of the Wynn’s ultra-exclusive social club Zero Bond. Zoe is close friend of the club’s founder Scott Sartiano.

According to TMZ, Zoe’s alarm company received an activation alert and swiftly called local police. Officers responded and spotted two male suspects leaving the property, one of whom the outlet said was taken into custody.

In August last year, “All Night Long” crooner Lionel Richie was home when a man broke into his Beverly Hills residence around midnight. According to NBC4 Investigates, police responded to a 911 call and searched the neighborhood, finding a suspect blocks away. A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that security cameras at Richie’s home picked up images of the suspect, who entered the home but was spooked by an alarm.

