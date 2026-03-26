Ryan Gosling to star in new film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors

Ryan Gosling will star in a new movie from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

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As “Project Hail Mary” takes off, Ryan Gosling has already set his sights on a new star vehicle. The actor will topline the next film from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, according to Deadline.

The Universal Pictures movie will begin filming this summer in Los Angeles and hit theaters Nov. 19, 2027. Plot details are still under wraps. 2027 will mark a major year for Gosling, with the actor set to lead Shawn Levy’s film “Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be released that May.

This is Daniels’ first directing project since “EEAAO” swept the Academy Awards in 2022. The duo won Oscars for best picture, director and original screenplay.

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The announcement comes as “Project Hail Mary” is dominating at the box office after opening last weekend to $140.9 million worldwide. The debut, the biggest of the year so far, marked Amazon MGM Studios’ top theatrical opening ever and the second-best domestic opening for a non-franchise movie since Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

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During a surprise appearance at an AMC showing of “Project Hail Mary” on its opening night, Gosling told moviegoers in New York City that when he first received the script six years ago — theaters were shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic — making a movie like this seemed “impossible.”

“[It’s] the most ambitious thing I’ll ever make,” Gosling said. “It was too good not to give it a shot. Six years later, we did it,” Gosling said. “Here we are, we’re all back in theaters. It’s not your job to keep them open, it’s our job to make things that make it worth you coming out.”

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The film is the first directorial project Kwan and Scheinert have embarked on under their exclusive, five-year partnership with Universal Pictures, which they signed in 2022, along with producing partner Jonathan Wang. At the time of the deal, Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said the company was “grateful” the pair had “chosen to go on their journey” with Universal.

“Daniels are creators who have evolved their craft with a distinct vision and singular voice that is unmistakable across the spectrum of content vying for viewers’ attention,” Langley said. “Their films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they’ve merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers.”

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio.