The two Taylor Lautners announce a baby Lautner is on the way

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The two Taylor Lautners are expecting a baby.

“What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”

That’s what the couple — call him Taylor and her Tay — wrote Thursday in a social media post announcing that a newborn was in their future.

The couple included four photos: The first showed the “Twilight” franchise star, 34, kissing the belly of his 29-year-old wife as she stands in a field holding sonogram images. The others showed them having fun in that same field as they celebrated the news.

That last one was in black and white and a little blurry, but it showed her sitting in a low chair, hands on her belly, cracking up as he sat low by her side with a big smile on his face. The sonogram made its way through all of the baby-on-board photos.

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The couple offered no further details about the baby, including the due date.

Taylor Lautner met the former Taylor Dome in December 2017, and the two went public with their couplehood the next October and got married in November 2022 after a yearlong engagement. She was a registered nurse when they met; he was a few years off playing werewolf Jacob Black in the blockbuster franchise that brought a sparkly vampire-human love story to life.

While co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, have charted distinctive acting careers since 2012, when “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2” debuted, Taylor has hung back a bit. He met Tay after his sister set them up with invites to the same game night.

Tay, by the way, was Team Edward, crushing on Pattinson more than Lautner when she experienced the “Twilight” franchise. “I was too young for Jacob’s abs,” Tay told Cosmopolitan in a 2025 profile of the Lautners.

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“Yeah, when I was walking around in my little booty jean shorts and ripping my shirt off and my abs were on big screens, she’s 11 years old, throwing a ‘Twilight’ birthday party,” he told the magazine. Tay was “a breath of fresh air” for him after years of dating women who worked in the spotlight.

That list famously included Taylor Swift, his co-star in “Valentine’s Day,” with whom he coupled up for several months before that 2010 movie came out.

“Now I have my priorities straight,” Taylor Lautner told Cosmo. “If I do a project and it doesn’t go as planned, I’ll still be coming home to my family that’s always going to be there.”

And soon that family will be more than two.