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Florida manosphere influencer Clavicular arrested on suspicion of battery

A model walks the runway for the Elena Velez fashion show
Social media influencer Clavicular, a leading figure in the “looksmaxxing” movement seen here at New York Fashion Week, is out on bond after being arrested in Florida on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.
(Theo Wargo / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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Clavicular, the social media influencer leading the “looksmaxxing” movement, is out on bond after being arrested in Florida on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

The manosphere internet celebrity, born Braden Eric Peters, was taken into custody Thursday on a warrant issued by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office asked Fort Lauderdale police for assistance in arresting Peters, 20, who they alleged instigated a fight between his girlfriend, Violet Lentz, 24, and a 19-year-old influencer in February at a Kissimmee short-term rental.

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In the video of the altercation, which was broken into clips and cross-posted across social media platforms, Peters and the woman are hanging out when Lentz arrives, upset. The argument escalates into a physical altercation with the women pushing, punching and pulling hair.

Peters is seen in the video standing to the side for much of the brawl, but at one point, he intervenes and holds the 19-year-old’s wrists while separating the women. While the woman’s wrists are being held to her sides, Lentz punches her several times, the video shows.

“Neither Peters nor Lentz came out of the residence to speak to deputies about the incident when they arrived at the house to investigate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to NBC Miami. “Detectives from the Osceola Sheriff’s Office completed their investigation after reviewing videos and talking with witnesses.”

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Peters did not respond to reporters’ questions about the battery charges as he left Broward County Jail on Friday.

“I just woke up. I’m a little tired. Maybe next time,” he said.

A representative for Peters declined to comment on Friday.

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The far right has found a receptive audience in young men, even those who identify as liberal. As a high school student, I decided to ask my male classmates to explain the appeal.

The face of “looksmaxxxing,” a subculture hyperfocused on taking extreme measures to perfect one’s physical appearance, Peters doesn’t just boast a fit lifestyle, he’s admitted in interviews to using drugs from steroids, peptides and testosterone to methamphetamine and has said he chisels his face by smashing his bones with a hammer.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also launched a separate investigation into another of Peters’ videos involving an alligator in the Everglades, according to the agency.

In that video, the influencer appears to come across what is seemingly the carcass of an alligator floating in the water and shoots it repeatedly. Peters has not been charged with any crime in that incident.

“Florida’s wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming,” Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said in a statement on X. “Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Peters was previously arrested in February at Casa Amigos nightclub in Scottsdale, Ariz., and charged with forgery and possession of prescription-only pills. But the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dropped the charges on Feb. 11, citing “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

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Peters shared the news on X alongside a screenshot of an article with the headline “Men’s facial features may sway criminal sentencing.”

Above the screenshot, he wrote, “You just gotta mog.”

By Friday evening, Peters once again returned to social media, posting a video on TikTok with the caption “I’m back.”

A comment underneath the post read, “Bailmaxxxing.”

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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